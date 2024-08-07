One of 2024's best rated games teases a huge free update for 2025, and you can buy-in for under $9 right now

Balatro is celebrating 2 million copies sold with the news of a huge gameplay update that's coming next year.

Balatro on Steam Deck
Balatro is the third highest rated game of 2024. (Image credit: Windows Central)

In a year packed with blockbuster game releases, one of the absolute best to come out in 2024 so far is an indie title made by a single developer. I am, of course, talking about a personal favorite, Balatro. 

Its developer, localthunk, has made today a special day for Balatro players. Not only has the game hit a huge milestone, it's also getting a massive free update in 2025. If, for some reason, you haven't played this poker-infused masterpiece, you can snag a copy right now for less than $9

2 million copies sold, and a big update coming in 2025

Balatro is life.  (Image credit: Windows Central)

Balatro is currently the third-highest rated game on Metacritic of 2024 with an incredible 90, and anyone who's played it will know why. Its poker-infused roguelike deck building gameplay is absurdly addictive. I couldn't necessarily tell you why, but it is. 

Today's announcement has been carefully timed to coincide with Balatro reaching a whopping 2 million copies sold. In 2025, it's going to get bigger and better, with its first major gameplay update. Oh, and it'll be completely free.

There's no word on what these new "ideas and strategies" might be, but it sounds like it's going to shake up how we currently play Balatro. But I have total faith in the developer, and I'm quite sure the rest of the community feels the same. 

One of the best things about Balatro is that it runs on anything, since the requirements are so low. I've played it almost exclusively on my Steam Deck, where it supports both the controller input and the touch display. 

Well deserved congratulations to localthunk on a momentous achievement, if a well deserved one. In a world where we can spend $70 on a AAA title and be extremely underwhelmed, it's refreshing to know that indie devs still have our backs. 

