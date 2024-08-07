One of 2024's best rated games teases a huge free update for 2025, and you can buy-in for under $9 right now

In a year packed with blockbuster game releases, one of the absolute best to come out in 2024 so far is an indie title made by a single developer. I am, of course, talking about a personal favorite, Balatro.

Its developer, localthunk, has made today a special day for Balatro players. Not only has the game hit a huge milestone, it's also getting a massive free update in 2025. If, for some reason, you haven't played this poker-infused masterpiece, you can snag a copy right now for less than $9.

Balatro (PC/Steam) | was $17.99 now $8.89 at CDKeys 2024's surprise hit, this roguelike deck builder is inspired by traditional poker hands, but it's so much more than that. It has one of the most addictive gameplay loops you'll ever see, and truly is a must-play.

Balatro is life. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Balatro is currently the third-highest rated game on Metacritic of 2024 with an incredible 90, and anyone who's played it will know why. Its poker-infused roguelike deck building gameplay is absurdly addictive. I couldn't necessarily tell you why, but it is.

Today's announcement has been carefully timed to coincide with Balatro reaching a whopping 2 million copies sold. In 2025, it's going to get bigger and better, with its first major gameplay update. Oh, and it'll be completely free.

The first major gameplay update is coming to Balatro in 2025!This update will bring new ideas and strategies to the game and as a token of huge appreciation to the game’s brilliant and passionate community, the update will be completely free. pic.twitter.com/xS8ZQrTZGiAugust 7, 2024

There's no word on what these new "ideas and strategies" might be, but it sounds like it's going to shake up how we currently play Balatro. But I have total faith in the developer, and I'm quite sure the rest of the community feels the same.

One of the best things about Balatro is that it runs on anything, since the requirements are so low. I've played it almost exclusively on my Steam Deck, where it supports both the controller input and the touch display.

Well deserved congratulations to localthunk on a momentous achievement, if a well deserved one. In a world where we can spend $70 on a AAA title and be extremely underwhelmed, it's refreshing to know that indie devs still have our backs.

