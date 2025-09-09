One of the best action games I've played on Xbox Game Pass just teased a sequel — the devs are "already drenched in the work"
As Dead Island 2 hits 20 million players, a potential Dead Island 3 has been teased.
The developers behind one of the best action games I've ever played, and one of the best currently available on Xbox Game Pass — Dead Island 2 — have teased that a sequel for 2023's satirical co-op zombie title is in the works.
The news came on social media on Tuesday morning, with publisher Deep Silver and developer Dambuster Studios announcing on the 14th anniversary of the original 2011 Dead Island that "the next outbreak" — strongly implied to be Dead Island 3 — is currently being worked on.
It was also noted that between fans who bought the game directly and those who have installed and played it through Game Pass, over 20 million players have jumped into Dead Island 2 and have reveled in "the sunny chaos of HELL-A."
"14 years ago, Dead Island made its gory debut. Today, Dead Island 2 has dragged 20 million Slayers into the sunny chaos of HELL-A," reads a post from the official Dead Island account on X (Twitter). "The next outbreak? Dambuster is already drenched in the work. The journey is far from over..."
14 years ago Dead Island made its gory debut. Today, Dead Island 2 has dragged 20 million Slayers into the sunny chaos of HELL-A.The next outbreak? Dambuster is already drenched in the work.The journey is far from over...#DeadIsland pic.twitter.com/W7CuHpK49rSeptember 9, 2025
Notably, the post was accompanied by a piece of artwork depicting Jacob, one of Dead Island 2's playable characters, hitchhiking on the side of a road. Both his backpack and suitcase are covered in a variety of different stickers, including one of the Dambuster Studios logo.
Among these are labels with the names of locations the Dead Island games have been set in, including the fictional archipelago of Banoi from the original title, as well as Los Angeles (LA) from Dead Island 2. Curiously, though, there's also a sticker for Ireland on Jacob's luggage.
This suggests that the next Dead Island game may be set in Ireland, which would be quite a twist, I'm willing to bet nobody was expecting. Another sticker, however, depicts a boxing kangaroo, so Australia also seems like a possibility.
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Either way, the setting of Dead Island 2's sequel is being teased here; when asked about it in a reply, the developers coyly commented, "I dunno, but that's a pretty picture we attached to the post huh?"
That made me look to the fairly nondescript background in the artwork itself for clues, but as far as I can tell, there are none to be found aside from the stickers on Jacob's suitcase. Thus, at least for now, Ireland and Australia are the best guesses that can be made.
- DEAL: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1-month memberships are $13.49 at CDKeys, giving you access to Microsoft's service for an amazing discount
In terms of when we'll see Dead Island 3, it ultimately depends on how long the sequel has been in development. If Deep Silver and Dambuster have been focusing on it since Dead Island 2's 2023 launch, we might see it in 2027, or perhaps even next year. If development started later, though, a release closer to 2030 is more likely.
Of course, it may take that long regardless, depending on the scope of the project and how the development process unfolds within Deep Silver and Dambuster. What seems unlikely, though, is another lengthy nine-year stretch of "development hell" similar to what Dead Island 2 went through; that game infamously changed studio hands four times between 2014 and its 2023 launch.
However long it takes to come out, it's sure to be a fantastic action game if it turns out to be anything like its predecessor. In my view, Dead Island 2 boasts the best melee-centric zombie action in all of gaming, complete with brutally visceral animations, remarkably impressive gore and dismemberment systems, and an ocean of fun, creative weapons to find, craft, upgrade, and weave into powerful character builds.
The story is full of comical satire, too, and while there's hardly any substance to it, you're not playing Dead Island for a narrative. You're playing for the carnage — and carnage is something that Dead Island 2 offers in spades, spiced up with a wide variety of zombie types, environmental hazards you can take advantage of, and other factors.
Across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Windows PC, Dead Island 2 has an MSRP of $49.99. Right now, though, you can get it on PC for just $13.49 at Loaded (formerly CDKeys), or on Xbox and PlayStation for $14.99 thanks to some incredible deals. It's also available to play on Xbox Game Pass.
Dead Island 2 emerged from a nine-year stint in "development hell" triumphant, and quickly rose to become one of the best action games you can play today after its launch in 2023 — provided you're into intense, melee-driven zombie slaying.
Also at: Xbox | PlayStation | Best Buy
Ultimate Edition: Loaded (PC)
Subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and play day one Xbox games whichever way you'd like, on Xbox consoles, PC, or even through the Cloud on a wide range of devices. Going with this tier means you never miss out on anything coming to the service.
Brendan Lowry is a Windows Central writer and Oakland University graduate with a burning passion for video games, of which he's been an avid fan since childhood. He's been writing for Team WC since the summer of 2017, and you'll find him doing news, editorials, reviews, and general coverage on everything gaming, Xbox, and Windows PC. His favorite game of all time is probably NieR: Automata, though Elden Ring, Fallout: New Vegas, and Team Fortress 2 are in the running, too. When he's not writing or gaming, there's a good chance he's either watching an interesting new movie or TV show or actually going outside for once. Follow him on X (Twitter).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.