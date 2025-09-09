An official gameplay screenshot of Dead Island 2's "Haus" DLC that takes place in a cult-controlled mansion in Malibu, California.

The developers behind one of the best action games I've ever played, and one of the best currently available on Xbox Game Pass — Dead Island 2 — have teased that a sequel for 2023's satirical co-op zombie title is in the works.

The news came on social media on Tuesday morning, with publisher Deep Silver and developer Dambuster Studios announcing on the 14th anniversary of the original 2011 Dead Island that "the next outbreak" — strongly implied to be Dead Island 3 — is currently being worked on.

It was also noted that between fans who bought the game directly and those who have installed and played it through Game Pass, over 20 million players have jumped into Dead Island 2 and have reveled in "the sunny chaos of HELL-A."

"14 years ago, Dead Island made its gory debut. Today, Dead Island 2 has dragged 20 million Slayers into the sunny chaos of HELL-A," reads a post from the official Dead Island account on X (Twitter). "The next outbreak? Dambuster is already drenched in the work. The journey is far from over..."

Notably, the post was accompanied by a piece of artwork depicting Jacob, one of Dead Island 2's playable characters, hitchhiking on the side of a road. Both his backpack and suitcase are covered in a variety of different stickers, including one of the Dambuster Studios logo.

Among these are labels with the names of locations the Dead Island games have been set in, including the fictional archipelago of Banoi from the original title, as well as Los Angeles (LA) from Dead Island 2. Curiously, though, there's also a sticker for Ireland on Jacob's luggage.

This suggests that the next Dead Island game may be set in Ireland, which would be quite a twist, I'm willing to bet nobody was expecting. Another sticker, however, depicts a boxing kangaroo, so Australia also seems like a possibility.

Either way, the setting of Dead Island 2's sequel is being teased here; when asked about it in a reply, the developers coyly commented, "I dunno, but that's a pretty picture we attached to the post huh?"

That made me look to the fairly nondescript background in the artwork itself for clues, but as far as I can tell, there are none to be found aside from the stickers on Jacob's suitcase. Thus, at least for now, Ireland and Australia are the best guesses that can be made.

Dead Island 2 allows you to slice, dice, and smash zombies in many different ways with countless types of weapons, including everything from weighty, bone-crushing sledgehammers to razor-sharp swords covered in electrical wiring. (Image credit: Deep Silver)

In terms of when we'll see Dead Island 3, it ultimately depends on how long the sequel has been in development. If Deep Silver and Dambuster have been focusing on it since Dead Island 2's 2023 launch, we might see it in 2027, or perhaps even next year. If development started later, though, a release closer to 2030 is more likely.

Of course, it may take that long regardless, depending on the scope of the project and how the development process unfolds within Deep Silver and Dambuster. What seems unlikely, though, is another lengthy nine-year stretch of "development hell" similar to what Dead Island 2 went through; that game infamously changed studio hands four times between 2014 and its 2023 launch.

However long it takes to come out, it's sure to be a fantastic action game if it turns out to be anything like its predecessor. In my view, Dead Island 2 boasts the best melee-centric zombie action in all of gaming, complete with brutally visceral animations, remarkably impressive gore and dismemberment systems, and an ocean of fun, creative weapons to find, craft, upgrade, and weave into powerful character builds.

The story is full of comical satire, too, and while there's hardly any substance to it, you're not playing Dead Island for a narrative. You're playing for the carnage — and carnage is something that Dead Island 2 offers in spades, spiced up with a wide variety of zombie types, environmental hazards you can take advantage of, and other factors.

