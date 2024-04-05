One of this year's best strategy games on PC and Xbox gets a roadmap for a whole year's worth of updates

What you need to know

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is the sequel to The Falconeer, developed by Tomas Sala and published by Wired Productions.

Despite being a sequel, Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles changed genres from its predecessor and is a strategic city-builder sandbox.

Reactions to Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles have been very positive, and Sala and Wired Productions have announced a roadmap for the next year of updates to the game.

Bulwark: The Falconeer Chronicles, developed by independent creator Tomas Sala and published by Wired Productions, was an ambitious project from the very beginning. It began as an evolving and experimental demo from a solo developer that was meant to be a spiritual sequel to a previous release but found itself in a completely different genre altogether. Fresh off a successful launch, Sala and Wired Productions have revealed that Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles will receive post-launch support, including monthly updates.

Players of the city-building strategy sandbox can look forward to two free bumper additions implemented as a result of player feedback. The 'Trade, Tribute and Spoils' update will roll out in late April and will add three new captains and three new diplomacy events. In addition to the captains and new events, new 'spoils' will drop from broken ships and fallen foes, allowing players to plunder and collect useful resources that can be used for crafting, repairs, and armaments.

An image for the roadmap also revealed plans for a Naval Command update slated for May 2024, including new carrier ships, naval events, and a naval task force. New architecture, faction expansions, and support for mods and Steam Workshop are also teased as future content for the year ahead. These content additions can be expected alongside ongoing support, optimization, and bug fixes.

The roadmap for monthly updates coming to Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles. (Image credit: Tomas Sala, Wired Productions)

In a statement about Bulwark's roadmap, Sala said, "I have dedicated three years of my life to 'Bulwark,' and it is the incredible support of our community that has fuelled my journey every step of the way. The launch has surpassed my expectations, and I am delighted to pledge my commitment to furthering our work on the game, inspired by the passion of our players. My journey has been shaped by the collaborative spirit of our players, whose feedback and aspirations have guided the evolution of the game – we’re only just starting, Falconeers!"

Tomas Sala's commitment to Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles comes alongside the announcement that he has begun work on the final installment of the Falconeer trilogy. Where The Falconeer saw players battling in the skies over Ursee, Bulwark gave them the tools to battle for the land. The final installment, Falconeer Chronicles, Project Ancient Waves, will continue to genre-shift and draw players to the seas.

In a preview of Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles, Windows Central's Jez Corden called the strategy city-builder "meditative" and declared "Bulwark is immediately mesmerizing taken at face value alone." Bulwark: The Falconeer Chronicles is available on the Xbox family of consoles, as well as Steam, Epic Games Store, and PlayStation consoles for $20. To celebrate the announcement of the final installment to the Falconeer Chronicles, Tomas Sala and Wired Productions have shared that the previous two games have been bundled together in Falconeer Chronicles: Origins, available on Steam and Xbox.

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles | <a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/290100/Bulwark_Falconeer_Chronicles/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$20 on Steam From the skies to the sea of Ursee, shape the world as you see fit in this genre-shifting sequel to 2020's critically acclaimed The Falconeer. Price check: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fbulwark-falconeer-chronicles%2F9pg8kq5f1j65" data-link-merchant="xbox.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$20 (Xbox)| <a href="https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/bulwark-falconeer-chronicles-72b9dd" data-link-merchant="store.epicgames.com"" data-link-merchant="xbox.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$20 (Epic Games Store)