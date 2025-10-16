One of Xbox’s biggest releases this year is almost here with The Outer Worlds 2. It’s one of several major Xbox titles launching this month, alongside the highly anticipated Keeper and Ninja Gaiden 4.

But today isn’t about those games. Obsidian Entertainment is celebrating The Outer Worlds 2 by giving fans the chance to win a massive Moon Man plush , a limited-edition collectible available through a sweepstakes running until November 16, 2025.

Meet the Moon Man Couch-Panion

The Moon Man plush holding an Xbox controller (Image credit: Xbox)

As part of its marketing strategy, and taking a short break from throwing money at Ben Schwartz, Obsidian is creating a relatively large plush version of Moon Man. It stands at a whopping 3ft (90cm) tall and comes equipped with stress-ball squishy hands, a popcorn bucket holder, and straps for your Xbox controller.

In a very on-brand move for Obsidian, matching its wacky sense of humor and what’s likely to be an over-the-top sequel, the studio describes the plush as both a collectible and a conversation starter.

However, it appears the plush isn’t for sale. Fans can only win one through a sweepstakes by following Xbox on X (formerly Twitter) and reposting the official sweepstakes post with #MoonManSweepstakes, or by commenting on the official Xbox Instagram post with the same hashtag. The sweepstakes is open to users aged 18 or over in supported regions (excluding Russia), and only ten lucky winners will be chosen at random when it ends on November 16, 2025. Each Moon Man Couch-Panion is valued at around $100.

A bigger, stranger sequel with Obsidian's charm

It’s been a big year for Obsidian, with the release of Avowed earlier in the year and The Outer Worlds 2 arriving on October 29, 2025. The sequel will launch day one on Game Pass for subscribers, including those with Game Pass Ultimate.

Our own Zachary Boddy went hands-on with The Outer Worlds 2 back in August, offering an in-depth look at what to expect from the upcoming RPG. The preview highlighted noticeable improvements to movement, combat, and overall polish compared to the original, with smoother traversal, sharper animations, and a more responsive feel overall.

The Outer Worlds 2 looks to do everything bigger and better this time around, with deeper RPG systems and player choice firmly at the heart of the experience. From branching dialogue options to multiple playstyles — whether you prefer stealth, diplomacy, or going in guns blazing — the sequel builds on Obsidian’s proven formula while expanding its scope. It’s still got that signature dark humor and satire the series is known for, but with better visuals, refined writing, and a more cinematic presentation.

Big year, big sequel, and an even bigger plush

The Moon Man Couch-Panion fits perfectly with The Outer Worlds’ tongue-in-cheek humor, a reminder that Obsidian never takes itself too seriously — even when delivering one of Xbox’s biggest releases of the year. It’s the kind of bizarre marketing stunt that fans have come to love from the studio, blurring the line between satire and sincerity in true Outer Worlds fashion.

Between this huge plush giveaway and the promise of a deeper, more ambitious sequel, Obsidian is clearly firing on all cylinders heading into the game’s launch. The Outer Worlds 2 seems like a confident step forward for the franchise, keeping the sharp writing, player freedom, and offbeat personality that made the first game stand out.

Fans won’t have long to wait, either. The Outer Worlds 2 launches October 29 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Battle.net, and Steam, and it’s coming day one to Game Pass Ultimate. So, whether you’re entering for the plush or planning your next space adventure, Obsidian has you covered with their next adventure.

