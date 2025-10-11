A flurry of Xbox first-party games is launching over the next few weeks, including yet another title from Obsidian Entertainment with The Outer Worlds 2.



Ahead of the game's launch, we've got some details on what the game's directors are up to and how they're working with other Xbox studios, not just on this game but on future projects as well.



Speaking with Luke Lohr on Xbox Expansion Pass, Obsidian Entertainment game directors Brandon Adler and Matt Singh discussed how they are encouraged to collaborate and take advantage of feedback from other Xbox teams.



"Matt just recently reached out to Ninja Theory, because we're very curious about their mocap and [performance capture], how their entire process works," Adler explains.



It's definitely one of the benefits of being in that Xbox umbrella now, we're encouraged to reach out to different studios and talk to them. Matt Singh, Obsidian Entertainment game director

"They were really great with us, we were able to get lots of information about the process they go through when doing conversations or cinematics, and what kind of stuff we can incorporate into future games when we're working on those kinds of things as well."



"It's definitely one of the benefits of being in that Xbox umbrella now, we're encouraged to reach out to different studios and talk to them," Singh says.



That process goes both ways, with Singh adding that the team has been encouraged not just to garner advice, but to give it as well.



"Brandon and I went to talk with [Double Fine Productions CEO] Tim Schafer and see if we could offer any kind of feedback on some of the stuff they're working on," adding that "...because we were in Japan recently, got an opportunity to talk to Kojima Productions a little bit."

Back in June, when I went hands-on with The Outer Worlds 2, Adler mentioned how the team approached Halo Studios (formerly 343 Industries) for a list of ways to improve on the gunplay for The Outer Worlds 2, something Adler reiterates in this latest interview.



Personally, I always like hearing these kinds of details, learning how teams can build each other up by providing a second look or feedback in a way that may not have occurred to another studio at all.

A banner year for Obsidian Entertainment

Obsidian Entertainment will have launched three games in 2025 when The Outer Worlds 2 arrives. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

In a year that's been dizzy with Xbox game launches, Obsidian Entertainment manages to stand out, with the team set to launch three different games across 2025.



Obsidian kicked the year off with Avowed, a fantasy role-playing game set in the world of Eora, the same setting as the Pillars of Eternity games. In July, the team launched Grounded 2 into early access just weeks after it was announced.



With The Outer Worlds 2 set to complete the trifecta, I am expecting things to be a hair quieter on the Obsidian front in 2026, but I'll still be curious to learn just what the different teams are up to for the future.



The Outer Worlds 2 is slated to launch on Oct. 29, 2025 (October 24 for Premium Edition buyers) on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (Battle.net, Steam, and Xbox on PC), and PlayStation 5. Like all Xbox first-party games, the standard edition is included day one in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

