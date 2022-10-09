Overwatch 2 bug turns Bastion's Artillery ult into a terrifying superweapon

What you need to know

There's currently an Overwatch 2 bug that allows Bastion to fire upwards of 20 shells with the Artillery Ultimate.

The bug guarantees that the Bastion player will get several kills, and it can also ensure that their opposition won't be able to contest objectives for an extended period of time.

Using the bug may get your account banned, as Blizzard has banned players for abusing exploits before and other players will no doubt report you.

Overwatch 2 is finally here, but its launch hasn't exactly been sunshine and rainbows. Since releasing on October 4, the game's servers have been quite unstable, with players widely experiencing issues logging into the game, mid-match disconnects, glitches that cause cosmetics to go missing, and other technical problems. Thankfully, however, the actual gameplay mechanics of Overwatch 2 have proven to be consistent and working as intended so far.

There's an exception to this, though, and it's a big one: Bastion's Configuration: Artillery Ultimate, which was added to the game as part of the character's big Overwatch 2 rework. Normally, the ability allows Bastion players to fire three high-damage artillery shells at any location on the map, making it useful as a zoning tool or as a combo Ultimate with something like Zarya's Graviton Surge. However, by pressing the Q key and the left mouse button at the same time when firing the last shell in the PC version of Overwatch 2, you can bug the Ultimate so that its timer doesn't stop. You'll then have several seconds to fire as many additional shells as you want.

This can lead to terrifying (and hilarious) moments where Bastion can launch upwards of 20 artillery shells all around the map, guaranteeing several kills and/or making it impossible for the Bastion's opponents to contest objectives like payloads or capture points. The only downside to using the bug is that you'll be a stationary target for longer than you normally would, but when you can rain death down on the entire map, that's hardly a problem.

Note that while this bug will likely win you matches if you use it, there's a solid chance that Blizzard will ban you for exploiting the glitch. The studio has issued bans to players for taking advantage of Overwatch bugs and issues before, and there's a very high likelihood that you'll get reported to the developers by the enemy team if you abuse this one.

Hopefully Blizzard is aware of this particular bug and will implement a fix as soon as possible. In the meantime, try to stay mobile whenever you hear Bastion start to chirp Ride of the Valkyries, because you'll need to be to have a chance of surviving the incoming Artillery salvo.

Overwatch 2 is available now on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It's arguably one of the best Xbox shooters available, and since it's free-to-play, it doesn't cost anything to check it out. Alternatively, players can purchase the Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack that provides access to Season 1's Premium Battle Pass, 2,000 Overwatch Coins, and a bundle of unique Legendary skins.