Overwatch 2 known bugs, launch issues, and how to fix them

After several years in development, Overwatch 2 has finally arrived and is available now across all major gaming platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Switch. As Blizzard Entertainment brings its servers online, players from all over the world are getting their first taste of Overwatch 2's new 5v5 format and are taking advantage of its new free-to-play model.

Unfortunately, players have also reported several bugs and launch issues following Overwatch 2's rollout. Blizzard is working hard to solve these problems, but we've also documented them here so that you know what to look for and can take advantage of potential fixes and workarounds if there are any. Here's a full list of every known Overwatch 2 bug and launch issue we've seen so far.

Top Overwatch 2 launch issues

(Image credit: Windows Central / Brendan Lowry)

Following Overwatch 2's launch, players have begun to experience a variety of problems related to server stability, connections, and owned cosmetics. A full list of these issues can be found below.

Overwatch 2 lost connection to server

Players may suddenly lose connection to the Overwatch 2 servers, causing them to get booted to the main menu. These issues will likely persist until Blizzard is able to fix ongoing issues with the game's network, which the developer claims are due to a mass DDoS attack on Overwatch 2. Players can always try to play again in the meantime by logging back in and queueing into new matches.

Overwatch 2 unexpected server error

Some players that merged their PC and console Overwatch accounts have reported that they've been met with an Unexpected Server Error message while playing the game, preventing them from logging in or queueing into matchmaking. The developers are working to resolve this, so fans experiencing this issue will have to remain patient until a hotfix is deployed.

Overwatch 2 missing skins and cosmetics

Players may find that skins and other cosmetics they own are missing when they log into Overwatch 2. Blizzard has confirmed that this is an issue with the game's launch, so players can expect to get access to their items soon as the developers continue working to resolve problems.

Overwatch 2 known bugs

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

In addition to the above launch-related issues, there are also several Overwatch 2 bugs that players may encounter while playing the game. These may affect your progression, and could also stop you from being able to review your game footage as well. A complete list of all reported bugs can be found below.

Using Alt + Tab while in fullscreen or windowed borderless mode can result in a black screen. Close the game and relaunch it in order to get around this.

Happi Genji isn't displaying as unlocked for players that purchased it before today.

Overwatch 2 may not start. To fix this, exit and relaunch the Battle.net client, then attempt to launch the game again.

The camera may be misplaced on the level when viewing your Highlights. Reloading the Highlight may fix this issue.

Hero Unlock challenges may fail to progress in Total Mayhem. If this occurs, you'll need to repeat the steps needed to make progress again.

Workshop Green Screen and Workshop Island are loading incorrect maps and may break some existing codes.

Workshop text HUDs are not currently visible.

Numbani, Necropolis, Illios CTF, and Temple of Anubis are temporarily disabled.

Echo is playing Kiriko, Sojourn, and Junker Queen Ultimate lines in English for non-English languages.

Mitigating Bastion’s damage as many heroes will not grant proper credit for the System-Wide Malfunction season challenge.

Using a number that is already in use on another account for Overwatch 2 SMS Protect can leave the client in an unusable state. To get around this, close the title, log into the affected Battle.net account with a web browser, and change the number to one that is unique.

Match History and Replays are not appearing in Career Profile.

A few of these bugs can be fixed, avoided, or worked around, but for the most part, there's not much players can do to solve these issues, either. Hopefully Blizzard is able to fix bugs like these soon so that more players can have a smooth and issue-free experience.

Overwatch 2 is available now on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It's arguably one of the best Xbox shooters available, and since it's free-to-play, it doesn't cost anything to check it out. Alternatively, players can purchase the Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack that provides access to Season 1's Premium Battle Pass, 2,000 Overwatch Coins, and a bundle of unique Legendary skins.