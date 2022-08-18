Overwatch 2: How to merge your accounts

Overwatch 2 is on the way, and as it supports full cross-progression regardless of where you choose to play, naturally the account system will work a bit differently compared to the original game. You'll want to merge your accounts for Overwatch 2, allowing you to take advantage of the cross-progression system.

If you're confused as to how this will work, don't worry, we're here to help. Here's how to merge your accounts, so you're all set for the cross-progression future that awaits in Overwatch 2.

Why do I need to merge my accounts in Overwatch 2?

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Overwatch 2 is using a new unified cross-progression system, allowing players to take their progress with them wherever they go. This means that it doesn't matter whether you're playing on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, or Nintendo Switch, you'll make progress regardless. For this system to work however, this account merge has to happen. Overwatch 2 requires a Battle.net account to play, so there isn't any other option.

How to merge accounts in Overwatch 2

If you're unsure of how to even begin this progress, don't worry, as it's relatively straightforward and Blizzard Entertainment has helpfully provided information on the process. You'll be linking your console accounts to your Battle.net account. This naturally isn't necessary if you only play on PC, but if you play on console then you'll need to go through this process.

It's important to note that you can only link one console account per platform to your Battle.net account for transferring progress. As an example, you can link your Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo profiles to your Battle.net account, but not three separate Xbox profiles.

Please follow these directions carefully, you will only have one chance to merge each console account to your Battle.net account. If you ever decide to unlink a console account after Overwatch 2 launches, there will be a one-year waiting period before you can link a different account.

1. Start Overwatch on your console.

2. Make sure to log in using the correct profile.

3. If you haven't already linked your Battle.net account to your console profile, you can do so now. If you've already linked your Battle.net account, skip to step 8.

4. To link your Battle.net account, select Options.

5. Scroll over until you find the Link Account tab.

6. Follow the instructions and scan the QR code with your mobile device.

7. Log into or create your Battle.net account.

8. With your console profile linked to your Battle.net account, select Account Merge on the main menu.

9. Verify that the account and console profile are both correct, then confirm account, like in the example picture below.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

10. You'll need to repeat this for every console account that you intend to use to play Overwatch 2.

If you've followed all the steps correctly, then that's it, you're good to go! Ahead of the launch of Overwatch 2, Blizzard Entertainment will be using the account merge information to migrate everything over as part of the process for Overwatch 2 replacing the original Overwatch.

Overwatch 2: What transfers over?

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Here's a full list of everything that will transfer over from Overwatch into Overwatch 2 with account merge, with some important nuances depending on the exact details:

Achievements: Every in-game achievement you earn will be available, while console-specific Achievements or Trophies will remain tied to your Xbox and PlayStation profiles.

Every in-game achievement you earn will be available, while console-specific Achievements or Trophies will remain tied to your Xbox and PlayStation profiles. Custom Game Options: These options will be carried over.

These options will be carried over. Endorsements: Your highest Endorsement Level will transfer over.

Your highest Endorsement Level will transfer over. Gameplay Settings: These settings will be preserved on a per-platform basis, meaning they'll transfer over, but as an example, your controller settings on Xbox won't override your controller settings on Nintendo Switch.

These settings will be preserved on a per-platform basis, meaning they'll transfer over, but as an example, your controller settings on Xbox won't override your controller settings on Nintendo Switch. Hero Gallery: Every item you've unlocked across each account will be available, and duplicates will be merged.

Every item you've unlocked across each account will be available, and duplicates will be merged. Overwatch Credits: Your total unspent Overwatch Credits will be pooled together from across all accounts.

Your total unspent Overwatch Credits will be pooled together from across all accounts. Overwatch League Tokens: Tokens from across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC will be pooled together, though tokens on Xbox and PlayStation will be lost if you do not use account merge. Tokens from on Nintendo Switch will not transfer over.

Tokens from across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC will be pooled together, though tokens on Xbox and PlayStation will be lost if you do not use account merge. Tokens from on Nintendo Switch will not transfer over. Skill Rating: This will be separated by PC and console, with the latter pulling from the highest tally available across each account.

This will be separated by PC and console, with the latter pulling from the highest tally available across each account. Stats: Some math happens here, with some statistics pulling from the total across each account, while others will take the highest value available.

Road to launch

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Account merging is open for everyone right now, so get your stuff together, double-check the details, and undergo the process so you're ready for the launch of Overwatch 2 later this year, where it will likely end up being one of the best Xbox games available given the lighter release slate that has been 2022.

Overwatch 2 is currently scheduled to launch on Oct. 2, 2022, across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.