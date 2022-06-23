Overwatch 2 will replace the original game once released

What you need to know

Overwatch 2 is slated to launch as a free-to-play game on Oct. 4, 2022, with the PvE story content coming at a later date.

In a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), Blizzard Entertainment game director Aaron Keller confirmed that Overwatch 2 will replace the original Overwatch once it launches.

Anyone who has purchased Overwatch will receive the Founder's Pack with extra skins in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 is coming later this year, and in case there was any doubts remaining, it's completely replacing the original Overwatch experience.

This clear confirmation comes from Blizzard Entertainment game director Aaron Keller, who explained in a Reddit (opens in new tab) AMA (Ask Me Anything) that when Overwatch 2 launches, it will be a replacement "for the current live service."

Overwatch 2 is very similar to the original Overwatch, and has changed over the course of its development, having originally been planned to coexist alongside the first game's multiplayer to some extent.

Overwatch 2 is currently scheduled to launch on Oct. 4, 2022 as a free-to-play early access game across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. This early access launch includes the PvP portion of the game, with the PvE story content planned to arrive at a later date.

Anyone who purchased Overwatch will receive the Founder's Pack when the game transitions into Overwatch 2, with two epic skins, a unique emblem and some other benefits as a reward for being a player of the original game.

While Overwatch 2 is free-to-play, Blizzard Entertainment has announced the Watchpoint Pack, which includes guaranteed beta access, premium currency, the first Battle Pass, and more for players to use.