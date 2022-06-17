Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack offers beta access, Season 1 Battle Pass, skins, and more
This special edition of the game is a great way for players to jump into Overwatch 2.
- Blizzard has unveiled the Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack, which is a special version of the game that offers players a bundle of helpful benefits and bonuses.
- The pack costs $40, and gives players guaranteed beta access, several character skins, the premium track of the Season 1 Battle Pass, Overwatch 2 virtual currency, and an exclusive player icon.
- The pack is available on all platforms Overwatch 2 will be available on, including Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Ahead of Overwatch 2's Oct. 4 release date, developer Blizzard has made a special edition of the game available for players that want some additional benefits. This variant is the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack, which in addition to access to the free-to-play multiplayer experience, offers fans the following for $40:
- Guaranteed access to the Overwatch 2 beta
- Guaranteed access to Overwatch 2 Season 1's premium battle pass track
- Two Overwatch 2 Legendary hero skins (Space Raider Soldier: 76 and Cassidy)
- The five Legendary and Epic skins available in the original Overwatch: Legendary edition
- 2,000 Overwatch 2 virtual currency
- An exclusive Overwatch 2 player icon cosmetic
With the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack, players won't have to worry about signing up for the upcoming Overwatch 2 beta on June 28, and they won't have to buy the premium track for the first Overwatch 2 Battle Pass, either. They'll also get access to the new Space Raider skins for Soldier: 76 and Cassidy, as well as the five Legendary and Epic skins that were originally available in the Overwatch: Legendary Edition (which is being retired shortly). The pack also gives fans 2,000 of Overwatch 2's virtual currency that they'll be able to use in its in-game shop, as well as an exclusive Overwatch 2 player profile icon.
Overall, the pack offers good value if you're looking to take advantage of everything that it offers. However, if you don't care about being able to buy items from Overwatch 2's store or you're not interested in the premium battle pass track, you likely won't get much from the purchase.
Overwatch 2 is slated to launch on consoles and PC on Oct. 4, and with all of the additions and enhancements it's offering, there's a good chance it could become one of the best Xbox shooters available. The Watchpoint Pack costs $40, and offers players a host of benefits.
Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack
The $40 Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack offers fans a variety of benefits that will allow them to get guaranteed access to the game's beta, unlock some unique rewards, provide some in-game currency to use when Overwatch 2 launches, and more.
