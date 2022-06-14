Overwatch 2 beta: How to play, start date, Junker Queen, and more

Blizzard Entertainment's team-based hero shooter, Overwatch, has remained one of the most popular multiplayer hero shooter games since it was released in 2016. Following the game's many years of success, its developers are looking to evolve Overwatch with the upcoming release of Overwatch 2, a sequel that overhauls Overwatch's PvP content with a new format and a move to a free-to-play model. On top of that, Overwatch 2 will also feature a full-length PvE campaign available to purchase, complete with several story missions, cutscenes, and campaign-exclusive upgrades for each hero in the game's roster.

Blizzard also recently revealed that Overwatch 2 will launch on Oct. 4, 2022. Leading up to that point, the company will unveil several Overwatch 2 betas so players can try out new heroes, new maps, and new balance changes. Here's everything you need to know about the betas, including what they are, what they entail, when they're coming out, and how you can play them.

What is the Overwatch 2 beta?

Source: Activision Blizzard (Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

The Overwatch 2 beta is a pre-release version of the game that Blizzard is using to test and gather player feedback on new features and content.

In the first Overwatch 2 beta, players were able to test out the 5v5 format shift and its balance tweaks, a new damage hero named Sojourn, and the Push game mode where two teams fight to control a payload that they need to push to the other team's base. There were also hero reworks for Orisa, Doomfist, Bastion, and Sombra, as well as a new ping system that allowed players to ping enemy or objective locations for teammates.

All of the maps from the original Overwatch were included in the beta, as well as four new ones: Circuit Royal (Escort), Midtown (Hybrid), Toronto (Push), and Rome (Push). The upcoming second Overwatch beta includes everything from the first one but also features the new tank hero Junker Queen and a new map.

Blizzard has indicated that future betas will include more of the content that players will be able to experience in Overwatch 2's full release, including additional new maps, hero reworks, and new heroes. It's possible that PvE content from Overwatch 2's campaign will eventually be included in later betas, though the developers have made it clear that testing the game's PvP offerings is the priority.

Source: Activision Blizzard (Image credit: Source: Activision Blizzard)

The second Overwatch 2 beta is slated to launch on June 28, 2022. It's not clear when specifically the beta will go live, but based on previous releases, we expect that it will arrive at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. At release time, players selected to participate will receive emails confirming their participation in the Overwatch 2 beta and containing instructions on how to install it on their system. See our guide on how to download the Overwatch 2 beta for more information.

Blizzard hasn't announced when the second Overwatch 2 beta is scheduled to conclude but based on the developers' excitement to test it out thoroughly and the lengthy runtime of the first beta, we expect it will last for several weeks. However, there's also a possibility it won't last that long. We'll update you when we have more information.

Overwatch 2 beta Junker Queen gameplay details

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Arguably the most exciting element of the second Overwatch 2 beta is the introduction of Junker Queen, a new tank hero with strong close-range abilities. We don't know much about her kit yet, but based on the footage of her from the Overwatch 2 release date reveal, there are some things we can infer.

Junker Queen's primary ability looks like some form of scattergun weapon that is effective against close-up enemies. As Junker Queen jumps into the fray and gets in the faces of her enemies, she'll likely use this weapon as her main source of damage.

The trailer also showed Junker Queen using a large axe to deliver a devastating melee strike, which adds to her aggressive close-range identity even further. It's not clear how much damage this ability does or if it has any secondary effects, but we expect it to be an effective form of close-range burst damage.

We also saw a charge-style ability that allowed Junker Queen to slash a group of enemy players in a wide melee arc. Based on how "big" this ability seems, there's a good chance that it's Junker Queen's Ultimate, though there's no word about what it does specifically yet.

How to play the Overwatch 2 beta

Source: Activision Blizzard (Image credit: Source: Activision Blizzard)

To play the Overwatch 2 beta, you'll need to sign up for it on the official Overwatch 2 beta page (sign-ups for the second beta will go live on June 16). Then, you'll need to check the email you signed up with and keep an eye out for an official invite. Players will also need to own a copy of the first Overwatch game on the platform you want to play the beta on. It's one of the best PC games as well as one of the best Xbox games, so we highly recommend picking it up if you don't own it already.

Note that while the developers have confirmed that not all players who sign up will be invited to play the beta, additional players may be invited over time. On top of that, future betas are expected to include more players. You may also get access from special events like Overwatch "Beta Bash" livestreams or as rewards for watching the Overwatch League. Both of these access avenues were present for the first beta, so we would be surprised if the second beta didn't allow players to play it this way as well.

(opens in new tab) Overwatch Overwatch is a 6v6 competitive team-based shooter set in a futuristic world of cybernetics and robotics. All of your progress and cosmetics from Overwatch will carry forward into Overwatch 2, and you'll also need the game to be able to play the Overwatch 2 beta. Buy from: Amazon (opens in new tab)

Is the Overwatch 2 beta on console?

Source: Matt Brown | Windows Central (Image credit: Source: Matt Brown | Windows Central)

Unlike the first Overwatch 2 beta, Blizzard has confirmed that the second Overwatch 2 beta will be available on both consoles and PC. This means that Xbox and PlayStation players will have a chance to play. Note that it's unclear whether or not this upcoming beta will support crossplay between consoles and PC, though we expect that it will since the live game has full crossplay in every mode other than the competitive ranked mode.

Will there be Overwatch 2 beta rewards?

Source: Activision Blizzard (Image credit: Source: Activision Blizzard)

Right now, it's unclear whether or not players who participate in Overwatch 2 betas will be able to earn rewards that carry over to the full game. If rewards are offered, we expect that players will be able to earn exclusive cosmetics such as sprays, voice lines, profile icons, or potentially even emotes and skins by playing the beta. We won't know more until Blizzard provides more details.