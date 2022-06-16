Overwatch 2 Junker Queen ultimate guide: Abilities, gameplay, and more

After being teased in Overwatch's lore for several years, Junker Queen is finally making her way to the hands of players as one of the new heroes coming with Overwatch 2. With her rowdy attitude and in-your-face kit, Junker Queen is sure to be a hit with tank players that like to be offensive and aggressive.

During the Overwatch 2 June 16 Showcase, Blizzard gave players an extensive look at Junker Queen's gameplay abilities, while also revealing when fans will be able to try her out themselves. Here's a complete overview of everything you need to know.

Overwatch 2 Junker Queen guide: Gameplay abilities

Like Overwatch's other heroes, Junker Queen's abilities are what will make her a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield. Here's an overview of everything we know about each of her gameplay abilities.

Scattergun: Junker Queen's primary weapon that does good damage to enemies in close-quarters.

Junker Queen's primary weapon that does good damage to enemies in close-quarters. Command Shout: This ability buffs Junker Queen and her allies with improved speed and damage reduction, making it easier for them to push forward through defended chokepoints and close the distance with foes.

This ability buffs Junker Queen and her allies with improved speed and damage reduction, making it easier for them to push forward through defended chokepoints and close the distance with foes. Carnage: A large melee slash with Junker Queen's axe that appears to do a large burst of damage and inflict bleed damage over time on foes. Appears to have an eight second cooldown.

A large melee slash with Junker Queen's axe that appears to do a large burst of damage and inflict bleed damage over time on foes. Appears to have an eight second cooldown. Knife Throw: This ability allows Junker Queen to throw her knife (affectionately named "Gracie") at enemies. If it connects with an enemy, the knife will stick into them. Then, Junker Queen can recall the knife, pulling the stuck enemy towards her. This ability appears to have a six second cooldown.

This ability allows Junker Queen to throw her knife (affectionately named "Gracie") at enemies. If it connects with an enemy, the knife will stick into them. Then, Junker Queen can recall the knife, pulling the stuck enemy towards her. This ability appears to have a six second cooldown. Jagged Blade: This passive ability makes Junker Queen's standard melee attack uniquely powerful, as instead of punching foes like other heroes do, she slashes at them with her "Gracie" knife instead. This attack does slightly more damage than regular melee attacks, and also inflicts a wound that causes bleeding damage over time.

This passive ability makes Junker Queen's standard melee attack uniquely powerful, as instead of punching foes like other heroes do, she slashes at them with her "Gracie" knife instead. This attack does slightly more damage than regular melee attacks, and also inflicts a wound that causes bleeding damage over time. Healing on Damage: Gameplay footage of Junker Queen indicates that she also has another passive that allows her to heal when she strikes opponents with her Axe, Knife Throw, Jagged Blade, and her Ultimate ability, Rampage.

Gameplay footage of Junker Queen indicates that she also has another passive that allows her to heal when she strikes opponents with her Axe, Knife Throw, Jagged Blade, and her Ultimate ability, Rampage. Rampage: Junker Queen's Ultimate ability that allows her to rush forward, slashing at opponents with a large whirlwind of magnetized metal. Enemies hit by Rampage will take direct damage as well as damage from a bleed damage over time effect. Victims will also be unable to receive healing for a short period, similar to how Ana's Biotic Grenade debuffs enemies. Additionally, Rampage also procs Junker Queen's healing passive.

Ultimately, Junker Queen appears to be one of the most aggressive tank heroes that Blizzard has ever developed, as her entire kit is all about closing the distance with enemies and dishing out strong close-quarters damage. Her healing passive will help her stay in the fight as long as she remains in the thick of the fray, while her Rampage Ultimate will no doubt work excellently with friendly damage hero Ultimates since it cuts off enemy healing.

Blizzard has announced that Junker Queen will be available to play in the next Overwatch 2 beta, which is scheduled to begin on June 28. The beta will be available on both console and PC, and sign-ups for the beta are now live following the conclusion of the Overwatch 2 June 16 Showcase.

Junker Queen will also officially release in Overwatch 2 on the game's Oct. 4 Early Access release date, alongside damage hero Sojourn and a new support hero that Blizzard hasn't unveiled yet.

Overwatch 2 Junker Queen guide: Quick tips

While we haven't actually gotten our hands on Junker Queen in Overwatch 2 yet, there are some general playstyle tips we can suggest based on what Blizzard has said about Junker Queen's design.

Play aggressively. Junker Queen's kit is all about being offensive and getting in the face of your enemies, so don't be passive and defensive with her.

Try to use natural cover as you push forward towards opponents, as it will help you avoid taking as much ranged damage as possible. This will leave you with more health to use while brawling in close-quarters.

Command Shout is best used with your entire team, as it empowers everyone with extra speed and damage resistance. Save it for when your team is making a coordinated push through a rough chokepoint or towards an objective.

Combo your Carnage axe swing with a shot or two from your Scattergun. This will deal a significant amount of damage to foes close to you, making it harder for enemy healers to keep them alive.

Use your Knife Throw to pull "squishy" targets like damage and support heroes away from the protection of their tank allies. This will leave them vulnerable to attacks from your team.

Try to use Rampage when the enemy team is grouped up, as you'll be able to easily tag all of them with the Ultimate. Not only will this deal damage and inflict bleeding, but it will also heal you quite a lot and give the entire enemy team an anti-healing debuff, too.

Overwatch 2 Junker Queen: "The Wastelander" cinematic

A new Overwatch Junker Queen-themed animated short, titled "The Wastelander," is available to watch now. The short gives fans an in-depth look at Junker Queen's backstory, showing how she came to overthrow Junkertown's previous ruler and become the city's overlord.

Overwatch 2 is slated to launch on consoles and PC on Oct. 4, and with all of the additions and enhancements it's offering, there's a good chance it could become one of the best Xbox shooters available.