Overwatch 2 Battle Pass: Rewards, Mythic skins, and what you need to know

Overwatch 2 is arriving on console and PC in Early Access on Oct. 4, 2022, and as part of its new free-to-play seasonal content model, it's introducing a Battle Pass-based progression system. Each of Overwatch 2's seasons will bring a new Battle Pass to the game, providing players with a linear series of unlocks to earn as they play.

While we haven't seen much of Overwatch 2's Battle Pass system directly yet, there's plenty about it that we do know based on what Blizzard has shown. Here's an in-depth overview of everything currently known about the Overwatch 2 Battle Pass, including how it works, what types of rewards to expect, and more.

Overwatch 2 Battle Pass: What you need to know

(Image credit: Windows Central)

When Overwatch 2 launches later this year, it will be the latest game to embrace a Battle Pass progression system. Battle Passes have quickly become a mainstay in the industry since they work well with the popular seasonal content release model, and since Blizzard has nine-week seasons planned for Overwatch 2, it's no surprise that the studio has adopted the Battle Pass approach.

Like the Battle Passes found in shooters like Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends, and Halo Infinite, the Overwatch 2 Battle Pass will offer fans a large variety of cosmetic rewards across 100 separate unlock tiers. Players will be able to progress through these tiers by completing gameplay challenges and earning XP, though we expect they will also be able to obtain XP just by playing normally as well. Based on the sneak peeks we've gotten of the Battle Pass, players will also be able to earn XP boost consumables as rewards from the Pass that they can then use to boost further progression.

Note that the Overwatch 2 Battle Pass will feature both a free and premium track that players can earn rewards from. The free track is available to all players, but is expected to offer fewer and simpler cosmetic items. The premium track will require a purchase to opt into it, but will likely offer a higher number of rewards, as well as more unique and exotic cosmetics.

It's currently unclear whether Overwatch 2's seasonal Battle Passes will expire or not, as the developer hasn't discussed this particular aspect of the system yet. A Pass that expires will prevent players from fully completing their Battle Pass before the corresponding season ends, while a Pass that doesn't expire would allow fans to continue making progress on a Pass beyond the season in which it was introduced.

Overwatch 2 Battle Pass price

(Image credit: Windows Central)

While Blizzard hasn't announced what the price of Overwatch 2's premium Battle Pass track will be, there's a very good chance that it will cost around $10. This is because most Battle Passes are priced at this level, and there's no reason to believe that Overwatch 2's will deviate from the norm.

With that said, there's always a chance that the Overwatch 2 Battle Pass will be more or less expensive than $10. Ultimately, we won't know for sure until Blizzard shares more information about the Battle Pass' price.

Overwatch 2 Battle Pass rewards: What to expect

One of Overwatch 2's Mythic skins. This skin is for the hero Genji. (Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

While Overwatch's cosmetic and customization suite has traditionally featured character skins, sprays, emotes, victory poses, profile icons, and voice lines, Overwatch 2 is adding some additional item types in its Battle Passes. One of the new reward types players can earn are weapon charms, which are small decorations that can be attached to a hero's main weapon. The charm will then visibly dangle from the weapon during gameplay.

Blizzard also recently showed off "banners," which appear to be a flag that players can stick into the ground in an emote-like fashion. Currently, it's unclear whether these banners persist after they're placed, and we're also not sure whether individual banners are hero-specific or whether they can be used with all of Overwatch 2's characters.

Most interestingly, Overwatch 2 is introducing Mythic skins, which are a new tier of hero skin above the Legendary rarity. Unlike all other skin types in Overwatch, Mythic skins are unique in that their color and design can be customized by players. We expect that because of how special these skins are, they'll be some of the final rewards that fans can earn from each Battle Pass. Blizzard has teased a single Mythic skin thus far — a cyberpunk-style skin for Genji called "Cyber Demon" with many different options for colors and body tattoos.

Note that based on what we've seen of the Battle Pass so far, it looks like multiple items will be unlocked from each individual tier on the Pass. This means that each time players rank up their Pass, they can likely expect several new cosmetic unlocks instead of just one.

Overwatch 2 Season 1 Battle Pass

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Blizzard hasn't shown any of the specific cosmetics that players can expect from Overwatch 2's Season 1 Battle Pass yet, but according to the Overwatch 2 roadmap, the game's first season will bring over 30 character skins to the game, as well as Overwatch 2's first Mythic skin. We anticipate that in addition to these skins, the rest of the Season 1 Battle Pass will offer other types of items like the ones mentioned above.

Something worth noting, though, is that some of these skins may not be available in the Battle Pass and could instead be exclusive to the new item shop coming to Overwatch 2 (more on that below). We won't know for sure until Blizzard shares more information about what to expect from the game's launch season, but there's a very good chance that a handful of the 30+ skins coming will be limited to the store.

Is Overwatch 2 getting rid of loot boxes?

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

With Overwatch 2 moving to a seasonal Battle Pass model, Blizzard has confirmed that Overwatch's traditional loot box system is being removed in Overwatch 2. This means that players will no longer be able to purchase loot boxes that provide randomized cosmetic drops when opened.

In place of loot boxes, Blizzard is adding a store to Overwatch 2 that compliments its Battle Passes with individual pieces of content. Since the game is also becoming free-to-play, we expect that these items will be purchasable with real money. However, it's also possible that players will be able to earn in-game currency to use on these items in gameplay, giving them an alternative way to unlock items in the store.

Overwatch 2 is slated to launch on consoles and PC on Oct. 4, and with all of the additions and enhancements it's offering, there's a good chance it could become one of the best Xbox shooters available.