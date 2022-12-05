Overwatch 2 is making it easier to unlock the Ramattra hero in Season 2

What you need to know

Overwatch 2 Game Director Aaron Keller has announced on Twitter that the game's newest hero, Ramattra, will be easier to unlock for free-to-play players than Kiriko was in Season 1.

Specifically, he will be available from Tier 45 of the Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battle Pass, as opposed to the Tier 55 milestone that players had to reach for Kiriko.

Additionally, several weekly challenges are being made easier to finish as well, which should speed up progression.

Overwatch 2's Season 2 update is slated to go live on December 6, 2022.

A day before Overwatch 2's Season 2 update is slated to go live, Game Director Aaron Keller has announced that the season's new hero, the omnic tank hero Ramattra, will be easier to unlock than Season 1's Kiriko was for free-to-play gamers. Specifically, Ramattra will be available once Tier 45 of the Season 2 Battle Pass is reached — down 10 levels from the Tier 55 milestone that was in place for Kiriko.

"Hey all! Quick update on some changes coming to Season 2," wrote Keller in a Tweet. "After reviewing data for Season 1, we're moving Ramattra in to Tier 45 of the Battle Pass and making a few more weekly challenges easier to complete. Excited for you all to see everything new in Season 2 starting tomorrow!"

Since players that purchase the Premium Overwatch 2 Battle Pass get access to new heroes instantly, the game has been criticized by the gaming community since launch for giving fans that open their wallets an edge against their peers. While this change doesn't solve the problem, it does at least make unlocking Ramattra (and, presumably, future new heroes) the free-to-play way less difficult and time consuming.

Kiriko, the latest Overwatch 2 support hero that was added in Season 1. (Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Notably, Keller also confirmed that Overwatch 2 Season 2 is making a handful of difficult weekly challenges easier to finish. This will likely make progressing through the Overwatch 2 Battle Pass considerably easier than it was in Season 1 once the new season goes live on December 6, as finished weekly challenges provide large chunks of XP.

Overwatch 2 is available now on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It's arguably one of the best Xbox shooters available, and since it's free-to-play, it doesn't cost anything to check it out. Alternatively, players can purchase the Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack that provides access to a Premium Battle Pass, 2,000 Overwatch Coins, and a bundle of unique Legendary skins.