Overwatch 2 launches Talantis, a new map made by YOU

What you need to know

Talantis, a map designed by the Overwatch 2 community during a "Twitch Makes Overwatch" livestream in December, is now playable in the game's Arcade.

Talantis is a Control point map with tons of jump pads, lifts, and death pits that's set in a non-canon underwater Talon base. It also has waterfalls and gigantic fish.

The map will remain playable until May 8, giving the community two weeks to enjoy it.

In a new patch for the popular hero shooter Overwatch 2, developer Blizzard has added a brand new Control map called Talantis to the game. Unlike official maps that have been introduced to the game in the past, Talantis was designed completely by the community during a "Twitch Makes Overwatch" livestream in December.

During the stream, Overwatch 2 Game Director Aaron Keller, Art Director Dion Rogers, and Community Manager Andy Belford took note of fan design ideas for an underwater Talon base and used them to create a basic mockup of the map. Now, Blizzard has fleshed out that mockup with everything the community wanted to add, including multiple jump pads, lifts, tons of death pits, waterfalls, thematically appropriate lighting, and gargantuan fish that swim around the Talantis' outskirts. The map still has a very work-in-progress aesthetic, but compared to how it looked in December, it's come together quite a lot.

In its announcement for the map's arrival, Blizzard says that "Talantis is sure to bring out new and unique ways to play that you will never find in any of our fully released maps." The abundance of environmental hazards means that booping characters like Lucio and Pharah will have a field day, though there are plenty of jump pads that give other heroes a way to avoid knockback, too. Expect lots of flanking as well, as the bottom portion of the map gives both teams easy access to their opponent's half of the battlefield.

Talantis is available to play in Overwatch 2's Arcade from now until May 8, giving the community two weeks to enjoy its creation. Alternatively, you can also group up with friends and try out the map in Custom Games.

