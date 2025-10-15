Developed and published by Soft Rains, first-person shooter and immersive sim Ambrosia Sky is one of the most unique science-fiction games around, and it's launching fairly soon...well, at least partially.



During IGN Fan Fest on Wednesday, Soft Rains announced that Ambrosia Sky's first act is launching on Nov. 10, 2025 for PC. Act 2 and Act 3 of the game do not have exact release dates, but will be coming sometime later in 2026.



Ambrosia Sky is set in the far future, when humanity has abandoned Earth. Players step into the shoes of Dalia, who is part of the Ambrosia project that seeks to understand the very nature of death in pursuit of immortality.



The game opens as Dalia returns to the rings of Saturn, where she grew up, discovering a catastrophe with everyone dead or missing.



As part of her work, Dalia is responsible for cleaning out contamination, cutting and removing alien fungus while carefully harvesting samples. She's also tasked with giving last rites to the dead while trying to find clues and unravel the mystery of exactly what has happened to her home.

Uncovering the secrets of death

Dalia's lines are now voiced in the newest demo for Ambrosia Sky. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I played a demo of Ambrosia Sky back during Summer Game Fest 2025, and ever since, I've been intrigued by how unique the world is that Soft Rains is crafting. I also recently had the chance to play a new demo as part of Steam Next Fest.



This new demo includes a fair few updates over what I previously played, including voice acting for Dalia, adding her somber, reflective tones into what was already an extremely moody experience.



It's often subtle, but it adds a lot, especially since Dalia is (by design) alone on these missions trying to piece together what's happened.



In the demo I played back in June, Dalia already had multiple different sprayer types unlocked, but that's not the case here. This new demo also introduces the skill tree, which requires samples of varying fruit in order to unlock said various sprayer upgrades.

Saturn is Dalia's home, and she has some mysteries to unravel now that she's returned. (Image credit: Windows Central)

That makes it extra-important to be as careful as possible when cutting the fungus across different missions, as the fruits can be damaged or destroyed through unfortunate (though admittedly oft-amusing) chain reactions set off by sloppy work and imprecise cutting.



This is also where many of the game's immersive sim elements come into play, as new ammo types and other upgrades give Dalia additional options for navigating missions and completing her objectives. Missions can even be replayed in order to nab something that you previously missed.



While there are plenty of things to point to for inspiration (in particular, I see a fair bit of Arkane Studios' criminally underrated 2017 title Prey), there's nothing else quite like Ambrosia Sky, at least from what I've seen and played so far. If any of that sounds interesting and you're looking for something new, I highly encourage keeping a close eye on the first act when it drops.



If you want to try it out even sooner than that, the demo is live right now and is included in Steam Next Fest through October 20.



The developers have also noted that Ambrosia Sky plays great on Steam Deck and should play well on other gaming handhelds as well. That means if you're planning on picking up the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X, you should have a great experience there as well.



Ambrosia Sky's first chapter is launching on Windows PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

