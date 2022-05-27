AYN's Loki announced as a Windows-based Steam Deck competitor

What you need to know

AYN claims its newly announced handheld Loki console will be the most affordable Windows handheld ever created.

Five versions will be available with varying hardware and physical sizes from Loki Mini to Loki Max, including a choice of Intel Alder Lake U Series and AMD Ryzen 6600U or AMD Ryzen 6800U processors.

Prices range from $299 to $799, with a selection of upgradeable storage options from 64GB to 512GB.

AYN has not clarified any release dates at this time.

China-based gaming manufacturer AYN just announced its latest range of portable handheld consoles, Loki. It's not their first entry in the scene, with the AYN Odin and Odin Lite released after a successful IndieGoGo campaign in 2021. There haven't been any official release dates yet, but AYN did leave a teaser at the end of a short announcement video uploaded to YouTube that suggests more info is to come. Designed for portable PC gaming, Loki looks set to be a direct competitor to Valve's Steam Deck.

At least five variants of the Loki are seemingly planned, from Loki Mini to Loki Max, with a range of hardware options and differing physical sizes. According to the official AYN official Facebook page, the Loki Mini will use an unspecified Intel Alder Lake U-series CPU designed for a low power draw combined with 64GB storage. Three variations of the standard Loki will use the AMD Ryzen 5 6600U, with a choice of 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage space. The fifth option, Loki Max, will feature an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U paired with a 512GB drive. AYN claims all storage is upgradable but has not detailed the hardware, proprietary or not.

The main attraction of Loki is the use of Windows instead of an ARM-based Android operating system like its predecessor, Odin, so this no doubt contributes to the price. Intel Iris Xe graphics power the visuals, but there's no information on screen size or resolution. For controls, Loki sports a dual-analog stick setup with a d-pad, face buttons in a familiar Xbox pattern, and shoulder-mounted triggers on the rear side. The AYN Odin was compatible with a separate dock for playing games on a TV, and Loki has a USB-C port that might be for the same purpose, but the company hasn't confirmed any accessories yet. It will be interesting to see how the Loki compares to Valve's Steam Deck and its struggles with stock levels.