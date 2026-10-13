I had no idea that Ben Affleck is such an avid PC gamer. The mega-star from countless Hollywood hits recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz, where he revealed that he spent years doing nothing but playing PC games shortly after becoming famous.

Affleck says, "There was a game called StarCraft that probably took the most life out of me. [...] I had just gotten famous, and all I did was stay home for three years and play StarCraft." Yeah, I'd say we have a gamer on our hands here.

Good Will Hunting, the movie that Affleck co-wrote and starred in alongside Matt Damon, won two Oscars at the 1998 Academy Awards, propelling him into stardom. Just a couple of months later, the real-time strategy gem StarCraft launched in March 1998.

Other long-time PC gamers no doubt recall StarCraft's intense launch, which saw about 1.5 million copies ship in the first nine months. It was the best-selling game of the year, and I can recall that it was practically the only game my friends and I could talk about for months after its release.

We have a PC gamer here, and his name is Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck on ANIMALS, GOOD WILL HUNTING, JUSTICE LEAGUE, GONE GIRL, ARMAGEDDON, & more! - YouTube Watch On

Affleck's video game history didn't quite start with StarCraft, although it might have been the most affecting in the young actor's life.

He states that he was playing DOOM "endlessly, for hours," before and while he was working on Good Will Hunting. Maybe that's where some of the jokes about Damon and Affleck's shared (but skewed) workload on writing the movie originated.

I remember writing and taking these long breaks to play DOOM. I can't believe it's been out that long. Ben Affleck (Happy Sad Confused podcast)

Going back even further, Affleck says he played Donkey Kong, Tetris, and Ms. Pac-Man for "tens of millions of hours" in arcades and at home. He still has a Ms. Pac-Man arcade cabinet at home.

Affleck admits that he still enjoys PC games today, albeit from a slightly different angle than all those years ago. He enjoys 2K and Madden titles for a sports fix, which he plays with his son. He calls Valorant "a great game" that has one major problem: "I just get f***in' rocked."

As an adult who has attempted these types of competitive shooters, I can relate to him accusing young gamers with incredible reflexes of being cheaters. Hearing Affleck's imitation of getting cussed out by online squeakers is hilarious. The video game question comes up at about the 54-minute mark of the podcast.

An official screenshot grabbed from StarCraft Remastered. I think I might have to give it a shot. (Image credit: Blizzard)

Affleck also comments on how real-time strategy PC games have regressed in popularity over the years.

"I like those real-time strategy and civilization-building styles, which have sort of gone out of style."

As someone who loves Age of Empires, I have no notes other than to maybe suggest Affleck give Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition a shot. Its competitive scene has never looked better, and there's an almost unending stream of content available.

All this talk about StarCraft has me thinking it's time to install it once again. I've yet to give the remastered version a try, and the game's voice lines are bouncing around in my head. Anyone up for a quick match?

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