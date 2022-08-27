Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is a PC city building game set in the world of The Falconeer

What you need to know

Tomas Sala and Wired Productions announced Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles at Gamescom 2022.

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is a city building game that's set in The Great Ursee, which is the same world as Sala's prior game, The Falconeer.

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is currently slated to arrive on PC, though there's no release window right now.

If you enjoyed exploring in The Falconeer, more of that world is on the way thanks to developer Tomas Sala and publisher Wired Productions, though the next look will be with a very different kind of game.

As announced during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022, Sala is working on Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles, a new city building game that's set in The Great Ursee, the same world as The Falconeer. You can check out the reveal trailer for the game below:

Ruling a Bulwark, a fortress designed to withstand the dangers of the world and waves of the ocean, players will get to build out across the rocky islands, developing different buildings and units to prepare for every threat.

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles doesn't have a release window right now. The game is currently announced to be heading to PC, and can be wishlisted on Steam (opens in new tab) right now.

The Falconeer is a third-person aerial combat game, where players take on missions and shoot down foes across the world of The Great Ursee. In our review of The Falconeer, we noted that "While the Falconeer certainly has its share of flaws, it will still scratch a specific itch for fans of games like Crimson Skies and Panzer Dragoon."