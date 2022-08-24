Future Games Show Gamescom 2022: Here's everything that was announced

The Future Games Show returned for Gamescom 2022. During the show, several new games were revealed, alongside a closer look at previously announced titles such as System Shock and The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me.

There's a lot to go over, so if you weren't able to watch part of the show, we've got you covered. Here's everything that was announced at the Future Games Show 2022

The Gap

The first thing shown at this event was The Gap, a game from publisher Crunching Koalas that's all about exploring different realities as protagonist Joshua Hayes. The Gap is "coming soon" to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and PS5.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Pathogen DLC

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is getting new DLC in the form of Pathogen, which adds a new campaign — with new weapons and gear — for players to go through when it launches on Aug. 30, 2022.

Hypercharge: Unboxed

Hypercharge: Unboxed is a game that's all about fighting as toy soldiers across living room and backyard environments made to scale. Hypercharge: Unboxed is currently available on PC and Nintendo Switch, while it's "coming soon" to Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

The Case of the Golden Idol

One of the world premieres featured in the show, The Case of the Golden Idol is a pixel-art detective game that's slated to launch on PC later in 2022. Developed by Color Gray Games and published by Playstack, players can check out a demo on Steam (opens in new tab).

Snaccoon

Have you ever wanted to embrace your inner love of trash? Me too. That's what Snaccoon is about, as it tasks players with being a raccoon and getting snacks from the trash. Developed by @hippowombat (opens in new tab), it's said to be coming soon.

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon

Awaken Realms Digital presented Tainted Grail: Fall of Avalon, a first-person title set in an overwhelmingly bleak world. It's entering early access on PC via Steam sometime in Q4 2022.

Floodland

Unleash your inner reverse-Immortan Joe with Floodland. This newly-announced city building game from Vile Monarch is all about building a thriving community in a world with way too much water. It's slated to launch for PC on Nov. 15, 2022.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

First revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, The Last Case of Benedict Fox is a platforming title that hides a Lovecraftian adventure. It's set to launch in Spring 2023 across Xbox Game Pass, Xbox consoles and PC.

A Little to the Left

Many of us like things adjusted just the way they should be and are willing to spend time reorganizing. If that sounds fun to you, then you'll want to keep an eye on A Little to the Left, a puzzle game from Max Inferno that's scheduled to launch on PC and Mac on Nov. 8, 2022.

Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3, which was announced back at Summer Game Fest, got a new trailer during this show showing even more zany goat antics. It's set to arrive on Nov. 17, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5.

The Chant

Brass Token showed up with a look at The Chant, a third-person horror game that's packed with dangers like cultists and monsters. Fans of horror games don't have to wait long, as The Chant is scheduled to launch on Nov. 3, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5.

Ereban: Shadow Legacy

Baby Robot Games showed off Ereban: Shadow Legacy, a third-person stealth platforming game that aims to shake up the usual tropes of how stealth games work. Ereban: Shadow Legacy is coming to Xbox consoles and PC at some point in 2023.

Wizardry: The Five Ordeals

While Wizardry: The Five Ordeals first launched on PC back in December 2021, the game now has an English translation. It's available now as a free update on Steam.

Soulstice

Soulstice is a fantasy brawling game from Reply Game Studios that's coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5. Additionally, a demo is now available on Steam (opens in new tab).

Afterimage

Developed by Aurogon Games and published by Modus Games, Afterimage is a metroidvania title set in a vibrant high fantasy world. Afterimage is currently slated to arrive on Xbox, PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch at some point "this winter."

Deliver Us Mars

KeokeN Interactive showed off a story trailer for Deliver Us Mars, giving more insight into the science-fiction adventure game. Right now, this game is slated to launch across Xbox, PC, and PlayStation sometime "soon."

Phantom Hellcat

Described as a "slasher platformer," Phantom Hellcat is being developed by Ironbird Creations, tasking players with running and dashing across the environment while using dark magic blades to cut down foes. Phantom Hellcat is coming to Xbox, PC, and PlayStation.

Edge of Sanity

Newly announced at the Future Games Show, Edge of Sanity is a survival title from Vixa Games. As an explorer in Alaska, players will delve further and further into the dark, finding horrid things waiting for them. Edge of Sanity is being developed for PC.

Hotel Architect

The first of three games presented by Wired Productions, Hotel Architect is a relaxing game that's all about building a hotel and keeping everything running smoothly. It's being developed by Pathos Interactive.

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles

The second game from Wired Productions, Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is a city-building game being developed by Tomas Sala, set in the same world as The Falconeer.

The Last Worker

The final title from Wired Productions, The Last Worker is a story-driven game about being, appropriately enough, the last human worker in a robot-run world. It's coming to PC on Oct. 19, 2022.

Ones to watch

No gaming showcase is complete without a montage. Ones to Watch is a section of the show with a montage of various titles. Here's the full list of games in the montage:

Grid Force: Mask of the Goddess

Sker Ritual

Do Not Feed The Monkeys 2099

Moonrider

Park Beyond

Schim

Pharaoh: A New Era

Dome-King Cabbage

The Great War: Western Front

Another new game announced at the show, The Great War: Western Front is a strategy game set during World War 1. Developed by Petroglyph Games and published by Frontier Developments, The Great War: Western Front is set to come to PC in 2023.

Backfirewall

A new trailer for Backfirewall, which is described as being a tragedy and comedy taking place inside the world of a smartphone, also revealed that the game will be getting a demo on Steam (opens in new tab). Backfirewall is scheduled to arrive on Xbox, PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch later in 2022.

Team 17

Not content with one montage, a second montage at Future Games Show went over several titles from Team17. Here's the list of games shown:

Moving Out 2

Age of Darkness: Final Stand

The Knight Witch

Marauders

Bravery & Greed

Hokko Life

Sunday Gold

Thymesia

Ship of Fools

SCP: Secret Files

Gamezoo Studio showed off SCP: Secret Files, a game all about the titular strange phenomena and entities. While SCP: Secret Files is coming to Xbox and PlayStation consoles in 2023, it's slated to launch for PC on Sep. 13, 2022.

Teslagrad 2

Teslagrad 2 from Rain Games is the sequel to the original Teslagrad, and it's currently scheduled to arrive in Spring 2023 across Xbox, PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

The Devil in Me is the fourth entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology, a horror series from Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games. During the show, a new trailer revealed that The Devil in Me is slated to launch on Nov. 18, 2022.

EXP: War Trauma

From Cortez Productions comes EXP: War Trauma, a horror game that's about being in the mind of a soldier during the bloodiest conflict in human history, World War 2. A demo is now available on Steam (opens in new tab).

Rooted

Rooted is a survival game being developed by Headlight Studio using Unreal Engine 5. Players will have to scavenge and build while dealing with the threat of other survivors.

Hellsweeper VR

Mixed Realms and Vertigo Games presented Hellsweeper VR, which has players disposing of demonic foes in VR using a wide variety of powerful abilities. Hellsweeper VR doesn't have an exact release date but it'll be coming to Meta Quest and Steam VR.

Stray Blade

Developed by Point Blank and published by 505 Games, Stray Blade is an action role-playing game coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5 at some point in 2023.

Crossfire: Legion

Towards the end of the show, developer Blackbird Interactive revealed what's next for Crossfire: Legion with Update 1.3. This update adds a new faction for players to utilize, new units to control, and even a level editor.

God of Rock

God of Rock is a new game from Modus Studios Brazil, and as the name implies, players control powerful entities that fight through the power of music. God of Rock coming to Xbox, PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. It's also set to launch at some point "this winter."

Lightyear Frontier

Gameplay for Lightyear Frontier was shown for the first time, showing the ins and outs of life as a space farmer. Developed by Frame Break Games, Lightyear Frontier is planned to launch on Xbox and PC in Spring 2023.

System Shock

Nightdive Studios showed up with another look at the System Shock remake. Horrifying cyborg and robotic monstrosities have been reimagined for modern hardware. There's still no release date, but the game is supposed to be "coming soon" to Xbox, PC, and PlayStation.

Layers of Fears

As previously announced during Summer Game Fest, Bloober Team is working on Layers of Fears, and the developers provided a new look at the gameplay of this horror title during the Future Games Show. Layers of Fears is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5 in 2023.

Off The Grid

To close out the Future Games Show, director Neil Blomkamp showed up to reveal Off The Grid, a shooter that takes place in a grim world of body augmentation. Off The Grid is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5, and it's scheduled to launch at some point in 2023.