G.Skill's new DDR5-8000 RAM is insane, but it costs more than a mid-range GPU

What you need to know

New ultra-high frequency DDR5 memory is now available from G.Skill. The company just launched its DDR5-8000 CL38 32GB kit, which is part of the flagship Trident Z5 RGB series. The memory is available now with a starting price of $530.

The Trident Z5 RGB Black DDR5-8000 is designed to work with Intel's 13th Gen desktop processors and Z790 chipset motherboards, such as the ASUS ROG Strix Maximum Z790. Intel's latest desktop chips have a superior integrated memory controller (IMC) compared to AMD's Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs, allowing them to support extremely high-performance RAM modules like these.

The module is a dual-channel kit that consists of two sticks of 16GB rather than four sticks of 8GB or one stick of 32GB. That can be an important factor for people looking to optimize their PC. It also has RGB lighting, which is even more important for some PC builders.

The new memory kit from G.Skill has speeds up to 8,000 MT/s, which easily puts it among the ranks of the best DDR5 RAM. Since DDR5 modules are not interchangeable with DDR4 ones, many PC builders and gamers are on the hunt for new memory kits. Our piece comparing DDR4 vs. DDR5 RAM can help you determine if it's worth upgrading your system.

While the specs of the module are impressive, its speed comes at a cost. With a $530 starting price, the memory kit costs as much as some mid-range GPUs. For those wanting absolute peak performance, the G.Skill Trident Z5 should deliver, but people on a budget may need to stick with more affordable DDR5 or keep their DDR4 module until costs come down.