Homeworld 3 War Games multiplayer demo is available on Windows PC — but only for a limited time

What you need to know

Homeworld 3 is an upcoming space strategy game being developed by Blackbird Interactive and published by Gearbox Publishing launching on March, 8, 2024.

War Games is a new mode in Homeworld 3 that allows three players to team up in co-op, taking on a series of randomized missions with roguelite elements.

Players can test Homeworld 3's War Games mode through a demo that's available now on Windows PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The War Games demo will run through Feb. 12, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

Space strategy fans, get ready.

Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Publishing's Homeworld 3 has a demo available today as part of Next Fest, allowing Windows PC players on Steam and the Epic Games Store to try the new War Games mode. You can check out the announcement trailer for the demo below:

The demo will be available until Feb. 12, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. Homeworld is currently scheduled to launch on March 8, 2024.

War Games brings co-op to Homeworld 3

A look at controlling your fleet in War Games. (Image credit: Windows Central)

War Games is a new co-op mode with roguelike elements being introduced with Homeworld 3. In War Games, up to three players can team up, taking on missions with randomized objectives, meaning it's important to stay flexible and ready to adapt based on what kind of situation unfolds.

In my hands-on preview of War Games a few months ago, I wrote that "Overall, it seems like a solid addition to the game that'll take up even more of my time when it arrives, though there are definitely some wrinkles that need to be ironed out before then."

Outside of War Games, Homeworld 3's story takes place years after the events of the prior games. I spoke with lead writer Matrin Cirulis and writer Joel Watson about what players can expect from the story, with both Cirulius and Watson saying Homeworld 3's narrative is about the "crashing tide" of history.

Analysis: Just a few weeks left

I'm extremely excited for Homeworld 3. I've enjoyed both times I've gone hands on with — once with the campaign and more recently with War Games — and I'm looking forward to spending countless hours in dogfights and cruiser battles of attrition.

I'm actually building a new computer specifically to make sure I can run the game as well as possible, given the Homeworld 3 PC requirements. Alright, that's hardly the only reason I'm building it, but finally getting a firm release date for the game was a major factor in my deciding to pull the trigger this year. No pressure or anything, Blackbird and Gearbox!