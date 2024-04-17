Homeworld 3's 2024 roadmap includes multiple free and paid DLC packs

What you need to know

Gearbox and Blackbird Interactive have shared the roadmap for Homeworld 3's free and paid DLC in 2024.

Homeworld 3 is getting multiple DLC packs, which will add new challenges, factions, maps, and more for the War Games roguelike co-op mode.

Homeworld 3 is slated to launch on May 13, 2024, with three-day early access for the anyone that grabs the Fleet Command edition of the game.

This year's big space strategy game isn't slowing down after launch.

Publisher Gearbox and developer Blackbird Interactive shared a roadmap for Homeworld 3 on Wednesday, revealing the content that players can look forward to seeing added after the game's arrival.

The roadmap is geared around War Games, the co-op roguelike mode being introduced in Homeworld 3. Players who purchase Homeworld 3 can expect some free content added, as well as paid DLC packs that are included in the Year One pass. Here's what the roadmap for Homeworld 3 looks like right now:

June - Free Content Drop: 10 new challenges and artifacts.

- 10 new challenges and artifacts. July - Paid DLC: New playable faction with two fleets, a faction emblem and 10 new faction challenges.

New playable faction with two fleets, a faction emblem and 10 new faction challenges. August - Free Content Drop: 10 new challenges, 5 new artifacts, and a new map.

10 new challenges, 5 new artifacts, and a new map. October - Paid DLC: New playable faction, new faction-starting fleets and faction emblem

New playable faction, new faction-starting fleets and faction emblem Fourth Quarter 2024 - Free Content Drop: New challenges, map, and more new content.

New challenges, map, and more new content. 2025 - Paid DLC: New playable faction, new faction-starting fleets, artifacts, challenges, and emblem.

New playable faction, new faction-starting fleets, artifacts, challenges, and emblem. 2025 - Free Content Drop: New challenges, maps, and more new content.

Homeworld 3 has had a long journey to launch

Homeworld 3 is just a few weeks away, with the game having faced multiple delays over the past couple of years. Following a beta period that allowed players to test the War Games mode, the developers implemented a number of changes to improve on pain points and increase the quality of the overall experience. Of particular note is how each ship's health has been increased by 30%, leading to longer battles all around, as well as the changes to how Resource Controllers are now free in War Games to prevent players from getting stuck.

Homeworld 3 is currently scheduled to launch on May 13, 2024, with three-day early access for anyone buying the Fleet Command edition of the game. It'll be available for Windows PC players via Steam (or GreenManGaming) and the Epic Games Store.

Analysis: In it for the long haul?

I'm excited to finally play Homeworld 3 soon, but while I know the story mode will be the main focus for myself and others at launch, I'm glad to see War Games will be expanding over time. No surprise that the new factions will make up the lion's share of the paid DLC, but the maps and objectives being added as free content should help to improve variety and keep things from getting stale after repeated runs.

