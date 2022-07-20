Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC requirements and preorder bonuses revealed

What you need to know

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is slated to launch for PC on Aug. 12, 2022.

This port of the game has been co-developed by Nixxes Software and Insomniac Games.

Preorders for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC are now live.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is heading to PC next month, and preorders are now live.

PlayStation shared on Wednesday that in addition to PC preorders for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered going live, the team could also share information on the PC requirements for the game, detailing the kind of hardware players will need to run the latest big PS5 game that's made its way over to PC storefronts.

You can see the official list of requirements below (tap or click the upper right-hand corner of the image to expand it):

(Image credit: PlayStation)

If you have the hardware, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered supports ray tracing, as well as 21:9 and 32:9 ultrawide monitor setups. It also supports NVIDIA DLSS and naturally the ability to custom the game, adjusting different visual settings and unlocking the framerate. There's even DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support for anyone choosing to play with a PlayStation DualSense controller.

Anyone that preorders the game will be getting five extra skill points, an early unlock for the combat drone, and early unlocks for three suits: the Iron Spider, Spider-Punk, and Velocity suits.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is being developed by Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software, the latter of which is a team with experience porting console games to PC.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is slated to arrive for PC on Aug. 12, 2022. The smaller sequel, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, is also headed to PC, though there's only a release window of Fall 2022 to go on for now. Looking ahead, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been announced, though this game is set to launch in 2023 as a PS5 console exclusive.