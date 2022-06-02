Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered comes to PC in August 2022

What you need to know

Marvel's Spider-Man first launched exclusively on PS4 in 2018, before later being remastered on PS5.

Sony has been bringing more and more PlayStation Studios titles to PC.

During the June 2, 2022 State of Play showcase, PlayStation revealed that Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is coming to PC on August 12, 2022.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will also be making its way to PC sometime in the fall.

More PlayStation games are coming to PC! During Sony's June 2, 2022 State of Play, PlayStation revealed that Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered from Insomniac Games is coming to PC.

Released in 2018, Spider-Man follows Peter Parker several years into his superhero journey as he attempts to stop Mister Negative from releasing a deadly virus upon New York City. To throw a wrench in Peter's plans, the rest of the Sinister Six show up and create an even bigger nightmare for everyone's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Miles Morales picks up in the winter around a year after the end of Spider-Man. When Peter goes away on a work trip with Mary Jane, Miles must defend his neighborhood of Harlem from the Roxxon corporation.

Both titles were met with critical acclaim upon release, and will now be fully optimized to leverage the power that PC affords.

"I am extremely pleased with our collaboration with Insomniac on the Marvel’s Spider-Man series," says Nixxes founder Jurjen Katsman. "The shared support provided between our teams and their dedication to quality above all is inspiring. It allows our team to leverage our technical expertise and focus on creating the best possible PC experience that takes advantage of all the exciting possibilities the PC platform has to offer."

Marvel's Spider-Man is slated to hit PC on August 12, 2022, while Spider-Man: Miles Morales is expected to come to PC a little later in Fall 2022. Other games from PlayStation Studios that have already come to PC include Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and God of War.