NexusMods bans 'troll' mod that removed Pride flags from Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

What you need to know

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered recently launched on PC.

Modders have naturally begun creating wacky things, like replacing Peter Parker with Stan Lee or the Kingpin.

A mod uploaded to NexusMods removed Pride flags from the game, before being taken down by the platform.

NexusMods put out a statement saying it will take action if a mod is being used to harm diversity or inclusivity.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is now available on PC, and while a number of great mods are already available to provide a smoother experience or just cause humor, platform NexusMods is taking action against anything that is meant to make the game less inclusive.

According to NexusMods (opens in new tab), a user under the brand new account name of "Mike Hawk" uploaded a mod replacing the textures for the handful of Pride flags scattered throughout the world of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. While far from the only provider of mods on the internet, NexusMods is one of the largest modding platforms available online.

"In regards to the replacement of Pride flags in this game, or any game, our policy is thus: we are for inclusivity, we are for diversity. If we think someone is uploading a mod on our site with the intent to deliberately be against inclusivity and/or diversity then we will take action against it," NexusMods explains, adding that the website does not intend to be an "authority" on mods, but is simply acting as a private business in choosing what to allow and what to ban.

NexusMods also explained that this will apply to anyone regardless of political leanings, and that anyone interested in arguing the point can delete their accounts.

So far, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered has seen acclaim in its PC launch, reaching an "Overwhelmingly Positive" user rating at the time of this being written. Nixxes Software and Insomniac Games are bringing Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales to PC sometime later in Fall 2022, while development on the PS5 exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is continuing.