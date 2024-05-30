PlayStation Studios' God of War Ragnarök is headed to Windows PC — here's when it arrives

What you need to know

PlayStation Studios and Sony Santa Monica's God of War Ragnarök first launched on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 back in November 2022.

God of War Ragnarök is the sequel to the God of War (2018), concluding many of the plotlines from the Norse mythology arc of the franchise.

God of War Ragnarök is coming to Windows PC on Sep. 19, 2024.

Another big PlayStation game is headed to PC!

Developer Sony Santa Monica's God of War Ragnarök is coming to Windows PC on Sep. 19, 2024, as shared on Thursday as part of the May 2024 PlayStation State of Play.

This port is being developed by Jetpack Interactive in tandem with Sony Santa Monica. Jetpack is a support studio that has helped with prior porting ventures, as well as providing help on the development of the game in the first place. God of War Ragnarök on PC includes a number of features to take advance of custom hardware, such as DLSS and unlocked framerates.

Details on the exact PC requirements for playing the game will be coming in the weeks before launch.

Does God of War Ragnarök require a PSN account?

Yes, per the game's official Steam description, you will need a PlayStation Network account in order to play God of War Ragnarök.

God of War Ragnarök is an epic adventure of Norse mythology

God of War Ragnarök continues the story that began in God of War (2018) — which was ported to PC in January 2022 — with Kratos and Atreus picking up after three harsh years of Fimbulwinter following the death of Baldur. Father and son are trying to be better, but characters like Odin, Thor, and Freya all have big moves to make.

The game's story is also continued with the free Valhalla DLC, which launched in December 2023 for PlayStation consoles and expanded on the game in an excellent way in order to further examine character motivations. Naturally, this DLC is also included in the PC version of God of War Ragnarök at no extra cost.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

PS5 DualSense Controller $69.99 at Best Buy $69.99 at Verizon Wireless $70.95 at Amazon Alternative controller While the Xbox controller or mouse and keyboard are the standards for playing PC games, Sony's PS5 DualSense is also available. You can get them in white, black, purple, red, or even blue.

Analysis: A great game to check out

It's cool to see God of War Ragnarök finally making its way to PC. The list of PlayStation Studios games on Windows PC is continuing to grow, and there's a steady selection to choose from now, including some of the biggest PlayStation blockbusters like Horizon Forbidden West and Days Gone.

This is a fantastic game, and I gave it a 9/10 when I initially reviewed the PlayStation 5 version, so I'm excited that PC players will finally be able to hop in and check it out.

Right now, PlayStation is continuing to focus on bringing its single-player games to PC after the initial console debut, but live-service titles will come to both platforms on day one. In the case of Bungie games like Marathon, they'll also come to Xbox consoles.

Looking ahead, there are some more PC versions of games PC players to look forward to, including the upcoming remake of Until Dawn, a narrative-driven horror title from Supermassive Games. The remake is adding new music, graphics, and explorable areas, with development being led by Ballistic Moon, a team in the U.K. that includes several team members that previously worked at Supermassive Games.