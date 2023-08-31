Best Starfield cheat codes and console commands

By Rebecca Spear
published

You want God Mode? We've got God Mode.

Starfield: Planet Jemison.
(Image credit: Windows Central)
Jump to:

It turns out that there is quite a large list of Starfield cheats to utilize that can make the game a whole lot easier to play. Need more ammo? Type in a cheat. Want a specific gun? There's a cheat for that. Need a bunch of credits? Cheats will give them to you. Wanna make it so you can't take die? God Mode or Immortal Mode will satisfy your needs. 

Thankfully, the processes for activating Starfield cheats is incredibly simple. You'll just need to enter the proper codes and you'll find yourself being able to manipulate the world around you as well as the NPCs around you. Here's a list of Starfield cheat codes and how to use them. 

How to use cheats and codes in Starfield

There are several settlements to explore in Starfield. (Image credit: Windows Central)

If you're playing Starfield on PC then you'll be able to access the command console where cheat codes can be entered. Unfortunately, this is not available when playing Starfield on Xbox. Just be warned that entering some of these codes will disable achievements. Here's how to enter cheat codes into the command console.

  1. Bring up the Starfield pause menu.
  2. Press the Tilde key (~). 
  3. Enter the code you want to use in the command console that now appears.
Buy at:  Amazon

Starfield Premium Edition

Get your hands on Starfield early with the Premium Edition. This version contains several cosmetic items, instant access to the game's first DLC expansion when it comes out, and five days early-access to the full-game.

Buy at: Amazon | Best Buy | Steam (GMG)

View Deal

Back to the top ^

Quick list of the best Starfield cheat codes

You can give yourself a ton of credits using Starfield cheat codes. (Image credit: Windows Central)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
CheatCode & Explaination
God Modetgm — Provides unlimited ammo and invincibility
Immortal Mode tim — Makes it so health can't get below 0
Player Spellbookpsb — Unlocks all powers
Add Items to Inventoryplayer.additem (Item ID) (Value) — Let's you add specified items to your inventory using the proper Item ID
Unlock Doors and Containersunlock — Opens locked boxes or doors that are targeted
Toggle Detecttdetect — Effects whether or not NPCs detect you
Toggle Combat AItcai — Effects whether or not combat AI targets you
Attach Weapon Mods(Ref ID).amod (OMOD ID) — Allows you to add any specificed, compatible mod you want to your weapon
Remove Attached Weapons Mod(Ref ID).rmod (OMOD ID) — Removes any mods that are on the weapon you specify
Kill All NPCskillall — Any NPC in the area dies
Kill All Hostileskah — Any hostile NPC in the area dies
Resurrectresurrect — Brings a dead NPC back to life
Pay Off Bountiesplayer.paycrimegold 0 0 (Faction ID) — All bounties are eliminated and you can keep any goods you stole
Open Character Creatorshowlooksmenu player 1 — Lets you change the look of your character at any point
Add Skills, Traits, and Backgroundsplayer.addperk (Perk ID) — Lets you specifically add any skill, trait, or background you specify
Remove Skills, Traits, and Backgroundsplayer.removeperk (Perk ID) — Lets you specifically remove any skill, trait, or background you specify
Set Character Levelplayer.setlevel (Value) — Change the level to the number you specify

Back to the top ^

Starfield cheats and console commands

(Image credit: Windows Central)

These are all of the cheat codes you can use in Starfield. Some of them require entering Item IDs.

Example: Entering player.additem (0000000F) (5000) provides 5,000 credits.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
CheatCode
TOGGLE COMMANDSRow 0 - Cell 1
Toggle God Modetgm
Toggle Immortal Modetim
Toggle Player Spellbookpsb
Toggle Detecttdetect
Toggle Combat AItcai
Toggle No Cliptcl
Toggle Menustm
Toggle Freefly Cameratfc
Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1
TARGETED COMMANDSRow 10 - Cell 1
Adds Itemsadditem (Item ID) (Value)
Attach Weapon Mods(Ref ID).amod (OMOD ID)
Remove Attached Weapon Mod(Ref ID).rmod (OMOD ID)
Kill All NPCskillall
Kill All Hostileskah
Resurrect NPCresurrect
Unlock Doors and Containersunlock
Change Character Gendersexchange
Show Sleep / Wait Menushowmenu sleepwaitmenu
Row 20 - Cell 0 Row 20 - Cell 1
PLAYER COMMANDSRow 21 - Cell 1
Increase Character Levelplayer.setlevel (Value)
Add Items to Inventoryplayer.additem (Item ID) (Value)
Spawn Item/Creature at Youplayer.placeatme (Item ID) (Value)
Pay Off Bountiesplayer.paycrimegold 0 0 (Faction ID)
Open Character Creatorshowlooksmenu player 1
Remove Skills, Traits, and Backgroundsplayer.removeperk (Perk ID)
Add Skills, Traits, and Backgroundsplayer.addperk (Perk ID)
Player Spell Bookpsb
Row 30 - Cell 0 Row 30 - Cell 1
QUEST COMMANDSRow 31 - Cell 1
Start All Questssaq
Complete Main Questscaqs

Back to the top ^

Starfield Item IDs

(Image credit: Windows Central)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
ItemItem ID
Credits0000000F
Digipicks 0000000A

Back to the top ^

Starfield Weapon IDs

(Image credit: Windows Central)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
ItemItem ID
GUNSRow 0 - Cell 1
AA-99002BF65B
Arc Welder0026D965
AutoRivet0026D964
Beowulf0004716C
Big Bang0026D963
Breach000547A3
Bridger0026D96A
Coachman0026D96B
Cutter00016758
Drum Beat0018DE2C
Discarded Sidestar002F413A
Ecliptic Pistol0026D96E
Eon000476C4
Equinox0001BC4F
Grendel00028A02
Hard Target00546CC
Kodama00253A16
Kraken0021FEB4
Lawgiver0002D7F4
Maelstrom002984DF
Mag Shear0002EB3C
MagPulse00023606
MagShot0002EB42
MagSniper0002EB45
MagStorm0026035E
Microgun000546CD
Novablast Disputor0026D968
Novalight0026D967
Old Earth Assult Rifle0026ED2A
Old Earth Hunting Rifle0021BBCD
Old Earth Shotgun00278F74
Orion002773C8
Osmium Dagger0026D966
Pacifier002953F8
Rattler00/040826
Razorback00000FD6
Regulator0002CB5F
Rescue Axe0004F760
Shotty0026D960
Sidestar0026D95D
Solstice0026D961
Tombstone0002EB36
Urban Eagle0026D96D
VaRuun Inflictor0026D8A0
VaRuun Painblade0026D8A2
VaRuun Starshard0026D8A4
Row 47 - Cell 0 Row 47 - Cell 1
MELEE WEAPONSRow 48 - Cell 1
Barrow Knife0026F181
Combat Knife00035A48
Tanto0026D8A3
UC Naval Cutlass0026D8A5
Wakiazashi0026D8A1

Back to the top ^

Starfield Ammo IDs

Your guns obviously need ammo to work in Starfield. (Image credit: Windows Central)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Ammo Ammo ID
.27 Caliber002B559C
.43 MI Array002B559A
.43 Ultramag02B5599
.45 Caliber ACP002B5598
.50 Caliber Caseless002B5597
.50 MI Array002B5596
1.5KV LZR Cartridges002BAE3F
11MM Caseless002B5595
12.5MM ST Rivet002B5594
12G Shotgun Shell000547A1
15X25 CLL Shotgun Shell002B4AFB
3KV LZR Cartridge0000E8EC
40MM XPL002B5592
6.5MM CT002B5590
6.5MM MI Array002B558F
7.5MM Whitehot002B558E
7.62x39MM002B558D
7.77MM Caseless0004AD3E
9x39MM002B559B
Caseless Shotgun Shell002B4AFB
Heavy Particle Fuse002B558A
Light Particle Fuse002783C7

Back to the top ^

Starfield Spacesuit IDs

There are tons of different spacesuits in Starfield. (Image credit: Windows Central)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Armor NameSpacesuit ID
LEGENDARY SPACESUITSRow 0 - Cell 1
Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit00065925
Sentinel's UC Antixeno Spacesuit0007B2B9
Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1
EPIC SPACESUITS--------------
Repulsing Explorer Spacesuit0022B8F6
Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1
RARE SPACESUITS--------------
Peacemaker Spacesuit0013F97D
Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1
BASE SPACESUITS--------------
Bounty Hunter Spacesuit00/228570
Constellation Spacesuit001E2B18
Deep Mining Spacesuit000/5278E
Deep Recon Spacesuit00/2265AE
Deepcore Spacesuit0006AC00
Deepseeker Spacesuit0016D2C4
Deimos Spacesuit00026BF1
Ecliptic Spacesuit0022856F
Explorer Spacesuit002265AF
Gran-Gran's Spacesuit00257809
Ground Crew Spacesuit002392B5
Mantis Spacesuit00226299
Mark I Spacesuit0001754D
Mercury Spacesuit001D0F96
Monster Costume00225FC9
Navigator Spacesuit00067C94
Old Earth Spacesuit0003084E
Pirate Assault Spacesuit00066821
Pirate Charger Spacesuit00066826
Pirate Corsair Spacesuit00066828
Pirate Sniper Spacesuit0006682A
Ranger Spacesuit00227CA0
Shocktroop Spacesuit002265AD
Space Trucker Spacesuit0021C780
Star Roamer Spacesuit00004E78
Starborn Spacesuit Astra0012E187
Starborn Spacesuit Avitus001CBA52
Starborn Spacesuit Bellum001CBA4E
Starborn Spacesuit Gravitas0021C77E
Starborn Spacesuit Locus001CBA4A
Starborn Spacesuit Materia001CBA49
Starborn Spacesuit Solis002D7365
Starborn Spacesuit Tempus002D7346
Starborn Spacesuit Tenebris001CBA4D
Starborn Spacesuit Venator0021C77F
SysDef Ace Spacesuit002AAF44
SysDef Assault Spacesuit00398104
SysDef Combat Spacesuit0039810A
SysDef Sec Recon Spacesuit00398108
SysDef Spacesuit00398103
Trackers Alliance Spacesuit00166404
UC Ace Spacesuit00166410
UC AntiXeno Spacesuit00206130
UC Combat Spacesuit00257808
UC Marine Spacesuit00257805
UC Sec Combat Spacesuit000EF9B0
UC Sec Recon Spacesuit000EF9AF
UC Sec Starlaw Spacesuit000EF9AE
UC Security Spacesuit000EF9AD
UC Startroop Spacesuit00257809
UC Urbanwar Spacesuit0021A86A
UC Vanguard Spacesuit00248C0F
UC Wardog Spacesuit0025780A
Va'Ruun Spacesuit00227CA3

Back to the top ^

Starfield Faction IDs

The Crimson Fleet is a faction made up of pirates. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
FactionFaction ID
Crimson Fleet00010B30
Neon / Ryujin Industries0026FDEA
United Colonies0005BD93
Freestar Collective000638E5

Back to the top ^

Starfield Skill IDs

You can increase you abilities with Skills in Starfield. (Image credit: Windows Central)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
SkillSkill ID
PHYSICAL SKILLSRow 0 - Cell 1
Boxing002C59DF
Fitness002CE2DD
Stealth002CFCB2
Weight Lifting002C59D9
Wellness002CE2E1
Energy Weapon Dissipation002C59E2
Environmental Conditioning0028AE17
Gymnastics0028AE29
Nutrition002CFCAD
Pain Tolerance002CFCAE
Cellular Regeneration0028AE14
Decontamination002CE2A0
Martial Arts002C5554
Concealment002C555E
Neurostrikes002C53B4
Rejuvenation0028AE13
Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1
SOCIAL SKILLSRow 18 - Cell 1
Commerce002C5A8E
Gastronomy002C5A94
Persuasion0022EC82
Scavenging0028B853
Theft002C555B
Deception002CFCAF
Diplomacy002C59E1
Intimidation002C59DE
Isolation002C53AE
Negotiation002C555F
Instigation002C555D
Leadership002C890D
Outpost Management0023826F
Manipulation002C5555
Ship Command002C53B3
Xenosociology002C53B0
Row 35 - Cell 0 Row 35 - Cell 1
COMBAT SKILLSRow 36 - Cell 1
Ballistics002CFCAB
Dueling002CFCB0
Lasers002C59DD
Pistol Certification002080FF
Shotgun Certification0027DF97
Demolitions002C5556
Heavy Weapons Certification00147E38
Incapacitation0027DF96
Particle Beams0027BAFD
Rifle Certification002CE2E0
Marksmanship002C890B
Rapid Reloading002C555A
Sniper Certification002C53B1
Targeting002C59DA
Armor Penetration0027DF94
Crippling0027CBBA
Sharpshooting002C53AF
Row 54 - Cell 0 Row 54 - Cell 1
SCIENCE SKILLSRow 55 - Cell 1
Astrodynamics002C5560
Geology002CE29F
Medicine002CE2DF
Research Methods002C555C
Surveying0027CBC1
Botany002C5557
Scanning002CFCB1
Spacesuit Design0027CBC3
Weapon Engineering002C890C
Zoology002C5552
Astrophysics0027CBBB
Chemistry002CE2C0
Outpost Engineering002C59E0
Aneutronic Fusion002C2C5A
Planetary Habitation0027CBC2
Special Projects0004CE2D
Row 72 - Cell 0 Row 72 - Cell 1
TECH SKILLSRow 73 - Cell 1
Ballistic Weapon Systems002CE2C2
Boost Pack Training00146C2C
Piloting002CFCAC
Security002CE2E2
Targeting Control Systems002C5559
Energy Weapon Systems002C59DB
Engine Systems002CE2DE
Payloads00222F84
Shield Systems002C2C59
Missile Weapon Systems002C5558
Particle Beam Weapon Systems002C2C5B
Robotics002C5553
Starship Design002C59DC
Starship Engineering002AC953
Automated Weapon Systems0027B9ED
Boost Assault Training0008C3EE
EM Weapon Systems002C53B2

Back to the top ^

Starfield Trait IDs

Traits can put additional pressures or perks on you when you play Starfield. (Image credit: Windows Central)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
TraitID code
Alien DNA00227FDA
Dream Home00227FDF
Empath00227FD6
Extrovert00227FD7
Freestar Collective Settler00227FD5
Hero Worshipped00227FD9
Introvert00227FD8
Kid Stuff00227FDE
Neon Street Rat00227FD3
Raised Enlightened00227FD2
Raised Universal00227FD1
Serpent's Embrace00227FD0
Spaced00227FE2
Taskmaster00227FE0
Terra Firma00227FE1
United Colonies Native00227FD4
Wanted00227FDD

Back to the top ^

Starfield Background IDs

Your background determines the small amount of Skills you already have unlocked at the start of the game.  (Image credit: Windows Central)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
BackgroundID code
Beast Hunter0022EC76
Bouncer0022EC81
Bounty Hunter0022EC80
Chef0022EC7F
Combat Medic0022EC7E
Cyber Runner0022EC7D
Cyberneticist0022EC7C
Diplomat0022EC7B
Explorer0022EC79
Gangster0022EC78
Homesteader0022EC77
Industrialist0022EC7A
Long Hauler0022EC75
Pilgrim0022EC73
Professor0022EC72
Ronin0022EC74
Sculptor0022EC71
Soldier0022EC70
Space Scoundrel0022EC6F
Xenobiologist0022EC6E
File Not Found002DFD1A

Back to the top ^

Starfield cheats FAQ

Starfield is a vast game with plenty of moons and planets to explore. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Are there Starfield cheats?

Yes, there are! You can enter codes to make several different things happen like turning on God Mode, paying off your bounties, adding skills, killing all NPCs, making credits appear, and much more. You just have to know what the codes are and how to enter them.

Can I enter Starfield console command cheats on Xbox?

Unfortunately, no. The Console Commands menu where cheats can be entered is only available on PC. If you're playing on Xbox then these codes are not available to you. 

Back to the top ^

Hey there, space cheetah!

Starfield Guides

Starfield

(Image credit: Bethesda)

- Can you unlock vehicles or mounts?
- Deep Cover bug: Find Lieutenant Toft
- 7 ways to earn credits fast
- What to do inside Artifact Temples
- How to use the boost pack

If you're playing Starfield on PC and want to make the game work more in your favor, opening the command console and entering the right cheats might be of interest. There are a ton of different commands that you can give, but you'll need to make sure to include the proper IDs for any specific items, traits, or backgrounds that you want to do something with. 

There might be additional Starfield cheat codes made available down the line, so check back and see if any changes have been made. Until then, wreak havoc in whatever galaxy you want and see what crazy shenanigans you can get up to. Being able to run around without taking damage or at least without the ability of dying can make things a whole lot different. Of course, being able to suddenly go undetected or defeat all hostiles with one swift code can also be rather satisfying.

Back to the top ^

Rebecca Spear
Rebecca Spear
Gaming Editor

Self-professed gaming geek, Rebecca Spear, is one of Windows Central's gaming editors with a focus on Xbox and PC gaming. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of game guides, previews, features, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market. 