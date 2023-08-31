Best Starfield cheat codes and console commands

It turns out that there is quite a large list of Starfield cheats to utilize that can make the game a whole lot easier to play. Need more ammo? Type in a cheat. Want a specific gun? There's a cheat for that. Need a bunch of credits? Cheats will give them to you. Wanna make it so you can't take die? God Mode or Immortal Mode will satisfy your needs.

Thankfully, the processes for activating Starfield cheats is incredibly simple. You'll just need to enter the proper codes and you'll find yourself being able to manipulate the world around you as well as the NPCs around you. Here's a list of Starfield cheat codes and how to use them.

How to use cheats and codes in Starfield

There are several settlements to explore in Starfield.

If you're playing Starfield on PC then you'll be able to access the command console where cheat codes can be entered. Unfortunately, this is not available when playing Starfield on Xbox. Just be warned that entering some of these codes will disable achievements. Here's how to enter cheat codes into the command console.

Bring up the Starfield pause menu. Press the Tilde key (~). Enter the code you want to use in the command console that now appears.

Quick list of the best Starfield cheat codes

You can give yourself a ton of credits using Starfield cheat codes.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cheat Code & Explaination God Mode tgm — Provides unlimited ammo and invincibility Immortal Mode tim — Makes it so health can't get below 0 Player Spellbook psb — Unlocks all powers Add Items to Inventory player.additem (Item ID) (Value) — Let's you add specified items to your inventory using the proper Item ID Unlock Doors and Containers unlock — Opens locked boxes or doors that are targeted Toggle Detect tdetect — Effects whether or not NPCs detect you Toggle Combat AI tcai — Effects whether or not combat AI targets you Attach Weapon Mods (Ref ID).amod (OMOD ID) — Allows you to add any specificed, compatible mod you want to your weapon Remove Attached Weapons Mod (Ref ID).rmod (OMOD ID) — Removes any mods that are on the weapon you specify Kill All NPCs killall — Any NPC in the area dies Kill All Hostiles kah — Any hostile NPC in the area dies Resurrect resurrect — Brings a dead NPC back to life Pay Off Bounties player.paycrimegold 0 0 (Faction ID) — All bounties are eliminated and you can keep any goods you stole Open Character Creator showlooksmenu player 1 — Lets you change the look of your character at any point Add Skills, Traits, and Backgrounds player.addperk (Perk ID) — Lets you specifically add any skill, trait, or background you specify Remove Skills, Traits, and Backgrounds player.removeperk (Perk ID) — Lets you specifically remove any skill, trait, or background you specify Set Character Level player.setlevel (Value) — Change the level to the number you specify

Starfield cheats and console commands



These are all of the cheat codes you can use in Starfield. Some of them require entering Item IDs.

Example: Entering player.additem (0000000F) (5000) provides 5,000 credits.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cheat Code TOGGLE COMMANDS Row 0 - Cell 1 Toggle God Mode tgm Toggle Immortal Mode tim Toggle Player Spellbook psb Toggle Detect tdetect Toggle Combat AI tcai Toggle No Clip tcl Toggle Menus tm Toggle Freefly Camera tfc Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 TARGETED COMMANDS Row 10 - Cell 1 Adds Items additem (Item ID) (Value) Attach Weapon Mods (Ref ID).amod (OMOD ID) Remove Attached Weapon Mod (Ref ID).rmod (OMOD ID) Kill All NPCs killall Kill All Hostiles kah Resurrect NPC resurrect Unlock Doors and Containers unlock Change Character Gender sexchange Show Sleep / Wait Menu showmenu sleepwaitmenu Row 20 - Cell 0 Row 20 - Cell 1 PLAYER COMMANDS Row 21 - Cell 1 Increase Character Level player.setlevel (Value) Add Items to Inventory player.additem (Item ID) (Value) Spawn Item/Creature at You player.placeatme (Item ID) (Value) Pay Off Bounties player.paycrimegold 0 0 (Faction ID) Open Character Creator showlooksmenu player 1 Remove Skills, Traits, and Backgrounds player.removeperk (Perk ID) Add Skills, Traits, and Backgrounds player.addperk (Perk ID) Player Spell Book psb Row 30 - Cell 0 Row 30 - Cell 1 QUEST COMMANDS Row 31 - Cell 1 Start All Quests saq Complete Main Quests caqs

Starfield Item IDs



Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Item ID Credits 0000000F Digipicks 0000000A

Starfield Weapon IDs



Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Item ID GUNS Row 0 - Cell 1 AA-99 002BF65B Arc Welder 0026D965 AutoRivet 0026D964 Beowulf 0004716C Big Bang 0026D963 Breach 000547A3 Bridger 0026D96A Coachman 0026D96B Cutter 00016758 Drum Beat 0018DE2C Discarded Sidestar 002F413A Ecliptic Pistol 0026D96E Eon 000476C4 Equinox 0001BC4F Grendel 00028A02 Hard Target 00546CC Kodama 00253A16 Kraken 0021FEB4 Lawgiver 0002D7F4 Maelstrom 002984DF Mag Shear 0002EB3C MagPulse 00023606 MagShot 0002EB42 MagSniper 0002EB45 MagStorm 0026035E Microgun 000546CD Novablast Disputor 0026D968 Novalight 0026D967 Old Earth Assult Rifle 0026ED2A Old Earth Hunting Rifle 0021BBCD Old Earth Shotgun 00278F74 Orion 002773C8 Osmium Dagger 0026D966 Pacifier 002953F8 Rattler 00/040826 Razorback 00000FD6 Regulator 0002CB5F Rescue Axe 0004F760 Shotty 0026D960 Sidestar 0026D95D Solstice 0026D961 Tombstone 0002EB36 Urban Eagle 0026D96D VaRuun Inflictor 0026D8A0 VaRuun Painblade 0026D8A2 VaRuun Starshard 0026D8A4 Row 47 - Cell 0 Row 47 - Cell 1 MELEE WEAPONS Row 48 - Cell 1 Barrow Knife 0026F181 Combat Knife 00035A48 Tanto 0026D8A3 UC Naval Cutlass 0026D8A5 Wakiazashi 0026D8A1

Starfield Ammo IDs

Your guns obviously need ammo to work in Starfield.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ammo Ammo ID .27 Caliber 002B559C .43 MI Array 002B559A .43 Ultramag 02B5599 .45 Caliber ACP 002B5598 .50 Caliber Caseless 002B5597 .50 MI Array 002B5596 1.5KV LZR Cartridges 002BAE3F 11MM Caseless 002B5595 12.5MM ST Rivet 002B5594 12G Shotgun Shell 000547A1 15X25 CLL Shotgun Shell 002B4AFB 3KV LZR Cartridge 0000E8EC 40MM XPL 002B5592 6.5MM CT 002B5590 6.5MM MI Array 002B558F 7.5MM Whitehot 002B558E 7.62x39MM 002B558D 7.77MM Caseless 0004AD3E 9x39MM 002B559B Caseless Shotgun Shell 002B4AFB Heavy Particle Fuse 002B558A Light Particle Fuse 002783C7

Starfield Spacesuit IDs

There are tons of different spacesuits in Starfield.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Armor Name Spacesuit ID LEGENDARY SPACESUITS Row 0 - Cell 1 Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit 00065925 Sentinel's UC Antixeno Spacesuit 0007B2B9 Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 EPIC SPACESUITS -------------- Repulsing Explorer Spacesuit 0022B8F6 Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 RARE SPACESUITS -------------- Peacemaker Spacesuit 0013F97D Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 BASE SPACESUITS -------------- Bounty Hunter Spacesuit 00/228570 Constellation Spacesuit 001E2B18 Deep Mining Spacesuit 000/5278E Deep Recon Spacesuit 00/2265AE Deepcore Spacesuit 0006AC00 Deepseeker Spacesuit 0016D2C4 Deimos Spacesuit 00026BF1 Ecliptic Spacesuit 0022856F Explorer Spacesuit 002265AF Gran-Gran's Spacesuit 00257809 Ground Crew Spacesuit 002392B5 Mantis Spacesuit 00226299 Mark I Spacesuit 0001754D Mercury Spacesuit 001D0F96 Monster Costume 00225FC9 Navigator Spacesuit 00067C94 Old Earth Spacesuit 0003084E Pirate Assault Spacesuit 00066821 Pirate Charger Spacesuit 00066826 Pirate Corsair Spacesuit 00066828 Pirate Sniper Spacesuit 0006682A Ranger Spacesuit 00227CA0 Shocktroop Spacesuit 002265AD Space Trucker Spacesuit 0021C780 Star Roamer Spacesuit 00004E78 Starborn Spacesuit Astra 0012E187 Starborn Spacesuit Avitus 001CBA52 Starborn Spacesuit Bellum 001CBA4E Starborn Spacesuit Gravitas 0021C77E Starborn Spacesuit Locus 001CBA4A Starborn Spacesuit Materia 001CBA49 Starborn Spacesuit Solis 002D7365 Starborn Spacesuit Tempus 002D7346 Starborn Spacesuit Tenebris 001CBA4D Starborn Spacesuit Venator 0021C77F SysDef Ace Spacesuit 002AAF44 SysDef Assault Spacesuit 00398104 SysDef Combat Spacesuit 0039810A SysDef Sec Recon Spacesuit 00398108 SysDef Spacesuit 00398103 Trackers Alliance Spacesuit 00166404 UC Ace Spacesuit 00166410 UC AntiXeno Spacesuit 00206130 UC Combat Spacesuit 00257808 UC Marine Spacesuit 00257805 UC Sec Combat Spacesuit 000EF9B0 UC Sec Recon Spacesuit 000EF9AF UC Sec Starlaw Spacesuit 000EF9AE UC Security Spacesuit 000EF9AD UC Startroop Spacesuit 00257809 UC Urbanwar Spacesuit 0021A86A UC Vanguard Spacesuit 00248C0F UC Wardog Spacesuit 0025780A Va'Ruun Spacesuit 00227CA3

Starfield Faction IDs

The Crimson Fleet is a faction made up of pirates.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Faction Faction ID Crimson Fleet 00010B30 Neon / Ryujin Industries 0026FDEA United Colonies 0005BD93 Freestar Collective 000638E5

Starfield Skill IDs

You can increase you abilities with Skills in Starfield.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill Skill ID PHYSICAL SKILLS Row 0 - Cell 1 Boxing 002C59DF Fitness 002CE2DD Stealth 002CFCB2 Weight Lifting 002C59D9 Wellness 002CE2E1 Energy Weapon Dissipation 002C59E2 Environmental Conditioning 0028AE17 Gymnastics 0028AE29 Nutrition 002CFCAD Pain Tolerance 002CFCAE Cellular Regeneration 0028AE14 Decontamination 002CE2A0 Martial Arts 002C5554 Concealment 002C555E Neurostrikes 002C53B4 Rejuvenation 0028AE13 Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 SOCIAL SKILLS Row 18 - Cell 1 Commerce 002C5A8E Gastronomy 002C5A94 Persuasion 0022EC82 Scavenging 0028B853 Theft 002C555B Deception 002CFCAF Diplomacy 002C59E1 Intimidation 002C59DE Isolation 002C53AE Negotiation 002C555F Instigation 002C555D Leadership 002C890D Outpost Management 0023826F Manipulation 002C5555 Ship Command 002C53B3 Xenosociology 002C53B0 Row 35 - Cell 0 Row 35 - Cell 1 COMBAT SKILLS Row 36 - Cell 1 Ballistics 002CFCAB Dueling 002CFCB0 Lasers 002C59DD Pistol Certification 002080FF Shotgun Certification 0027DF97 Demolitions 002C5556 Heavy Weapons Certification 00147E38 Incapacitation 0027DF96 Particle Beams 0027BAFD Rifle Certification 002CE2E0 Marksmanship 002C890B Rapid Reloading 002C555A Sniper Certification 002C53B1 Targeting 002C59DA Armor Penetration 0027DF94 Crippling 0027CBBA Sharpshooting 002C53AF Row 54 - Cell 0 Row 54 - Cell 1 SCIENCE SKILLS Row 55 - Cell 1 Astrodynamics 002C5560 Geology 002CE29F Medicine 002CE2DF Research Methods 002C555C Surveying 0027CBC1 Botany 002C5557 Scanning 002CFCB1 Spacesuit Design 0027CBC3 Weapon Engineering 002C890C Zoology 002C5552 Astrophysics 0027CBBB Chemistry 002CE2C0 Outpost Engineering 002C59E0 Aneutronic Fusion 002C2C5A Planetary Habitation 0027CBC2 Special Projects 0004CE2D Row 72 - Cell 0 Row 72 - Cell 1 TECH SKILLS Row 73 - Cell 1 Ballistic Weapon Systems 002CE2C2 Boost Pack Training 00146C2C Piloting 002CFCAC Security 002CE2E2 Targeting Control Systems 002C5559 Energy Weapon Systems 002C59DB Engine Systems 002CE2DE Payloads 00222F84 Shield Systems 002C2C59 Missile Weapon Systems 002C5558 Particle Beam Weapon Systems 002C2C5B Robotics 002C5553 Starship Design 002C59DC Starship Engineering 002AC953 Automated Weapon Systems 0027B9ED Boost Assault Training 0008C3EE EM Weapon Systems 002C53B2

Starfield Trait IDs

Traits can put additional pressures or perks on you when you play Starfield.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Trait ID code Alien DNA 00227FDA Dream Home 00227FDF Empath 00227FD6 Extrovert 00227FD7 Freestar Collective Settler 00227FD5 Hero Worshipped 00227FD9 Introvert 00227FD8 Kid Stuff 00227FDE Neon Street Rat 00227FD3 Raised Enlightened 00227FD2 Raised Universal 00227FD1 Serpent's Embrace 00227FD0 Spaced 00227FE2 Taskmaster 00227FE0 Terra Firma 00227FE1 United Colonies Native 00227FD4 Wanted 00227FDD

Starfield Background IDs

Your background determines the small amount of Skills you already have unlocked at the start of the game.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Background ID code Beast Hunter 0022EC76 Bouncer 0022EC81 Bounty Hunter 0022EC80 Chef 0022EC7F Combat Medic 0022EC7E Cyber Runner 0022EC7D Cyberneticist 0022EC7C Diplomat 0022EC7B Explorer 0022EC79 Gangster 0022EC78 Homesteader 0022EC77 Industrialist 0022EC7A Long Hauler 0022EC75 Pilgrim 0022EC73 Professor 0022EC72 Ronin 0022EC74 Sculptor 0022EC71 Soldier 0022EC70 Space Scoundrel 0022EC6F Xenobiologist 0022EC6E File Not Found 002DFD1A

Starfield cheats FAQ

Starfield is a vast game with plenty of moons and planets to explore.

Are there Starfield cheats? Yes, there are! You can enter codes to make several different things happen like turning on God Mode, paying off your bounties, adding skills, killing all NPCs, making credits appear, and much more. You just have to know what the codes are and how to enter them.

Can I enter Starfield console command cheats on Xbox? Unfortunately, no. The Console Commands menu where cheats can be entered is only available on PC. If you're playing on Xbox then these codes are not available to you.

Hey there, space cheetah!

If you're playing Starfield on PC and want to make the game work more in your favor, opening the command console and entering the right cheats might be of interest. There are a ton of different commands that you can give, but you'll need to make sure to include the proper IDs for any specific items, traits, or backgrounds that you want to do something with.

There might be additional Starfield cheat codes made available down the line, so check back and see if any changes have been made. Until then, wreak havoc in whatever galaxy you want and see what crazy shenanigans you can get up to. Being able to run around without taking damage or at least without the ability of dying can make things a whole lot different. Of course, being able to suddenly go undetected or defeat all hostiles with one swift code can also be rather satisfying.

