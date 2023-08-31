Best Starfield cheat codes and console commands
You want God Mode? We've got God Mode.
It turns out that there is quite a large list of Starfield cheats to utilize that can make the game a whole lot easier to play. Need more ammo? Type in a cheat. Want a specific gun? There's a cheat for that. Need a bunch of credits? Cheats will give them to you. Wanna make it so you can't take die? God Mode or Immortal Mode will satisfy your needs.
Thankfully, the processes for activating Starfield cheats is incredibly simple. You'll just need to enter the proper codes and you'll find yourself being able to manipulate the world around you as well as the NPCs around you. Here's a list of Starfield cheat codes and how to use them.
How to use cheats and codes in Starfield
If you're playing Starfield on PC then you'll be able to access the command console where cheat codes can be entered. Unfortunately, this is not available when playing Starfield on Xbox. Just be warned that entering some of these codes will disable achievements. Here's how to enter cheat codes into the command console.
- Bring up the Starfield pause menu.
- Press the Tilde key (~).
- Enter the code you want to use in the command console that now appears.
Starfield Premium Edition
Get your hands on Starfield early with the Premium Edition. This version contains several cosmetic items, instant access to the game's first DLC expansion when it comes out, and five days early-access to the full-game.
Buy at: Amazon | Best Buy | Steam (GMG)
Quick list of the best Starfield cheat codes
|Cheat
|Code & Explaination
|God Mode
|tgm — Provides unlimited ammo and invincibility
|Immortal Mode
|tim — Makes it so health can't get below 0
|Player Spellbook
|psb — Unlocks all powers
|Add Items to Inventory
|player.additem (Item ID) (Value) — Let's you add specified items to your inventory using the proper Item ID
|Unlock Doors and Containers
|unlock — Opens locked boxes or doors that are targeted
|Toggle Detect
|tdetect — Effects whether or not NPCs detect you
|Toggle Combat AI
|tcai — Effects whether or not combat AI targets you
|Attach Weapon Mods
|(Ref ID).amod (OMOD ID) — Allows you to add any specificed, compatible mod you want to your weapon
|Remove Attached Weapons Mod
|(Ref ID).rmod (OMOD ID) — Removes any mods that are on the weapon you specify
|Kill All NPCs
|killall — Any NPC in the area dies
|Kill All Hostiles
|kah — Any hostile NPC in the area dies
|Resurrect
|resurrect — Brings a dead NPC back to life
|Pay Off Bounties
|player.paycrimegold 0 0 (Faction ID) — All bounties are eliminated and you can keep any goods you stole
|Open Character Creator
|showlooksmenu player 1 — Lets you change the look of your character at any point
|Add Skills, Traits, and Backgrounds
|player.addperk (Perk ID) — Lets you specifically add any skill, trait, or background you specify
|Remove Skills, Traits, and Backgrounds
|player.removeperk (Perk ID) — Lets you specifically remove any skill, trait, or background you specify
|Set Character Level
|player.setlevel (Value) — Change the level to the number you specify
Starfield cheats and console commands
These are all of the cheat codes you can use in Starfield. Some of them require entering Item IDs.
Example: Entering player.additem (0000000F) (5000) provides 5,000 credits.
|Cheat
|Code
|TOGGLE COMMANDS
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Toggle God Mode
|tgm
|Toggle Immortal Mode
|tim
|Toggle Player Spellbook
|psb
|Toggle Detect
|tdetect
|Toggle Combat AI
|tcai
|Toggle No Clip
|tcl
|Toggle Menus
|tm
|Toggle Freefly Camera
|tfc
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|TARGETED COMMANDS
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Adds Items
|additem (Item ID) (Value)
|Attach Weapon Mods
|(Ref ID).amod (OMOD ID)
|Remove Attached Weapon Mod
|(Ref ID).rmod (OMOD ID)
|Kill All NPCs
|killall
|Kill All Hostiles
|kah
|Resurrect NPC
|resurrect
|Unlock Doors and Containers
|unlock
|Change Character Gender
|sexchange
|Show Sleep / Wait Menu
|showmenu sleepwaitmenu
|Row 20 - Cell 0
|Row 20 - Cell 1
|PLAYER COMMANDS
|Row 21 - Cell 1
|Increase Character Level
|player.setlevel (Value)
|Add Items to Inventory
|player.additem (Item ID) (Value)
|Spawn Item/Creature at You
|player.placeatme (Item ID) (Value)
|Pay Off Bounties
|player.paycrimegold 0 0 (Faction ID)
|Open Character Creator
|showlooksmenu player 1
|Remove Skills, Traits, and Backgrounds
|player.removeperk (Perk ID)
|Add Skills, Traits, and Backgrounds
|player.addperk (Perk ID)
|Player Spell Book
|psb
|Row 30 - Cell 0
|Row 30 - Cell 1
|QUEST COMMANDS
|Row 31 - Cell 1
|Start All Quests
|saq
|Complete Main Quests
|caqs
Starfield Item IDs
|Item
|Item ID
|Credits
|0000000F
|Digipicks
|0000000A
Starfield Weapon IDs
|Item
|Item ID
|GUNS
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|AA-99
|002BF65B
|Arc Welder
|0026D965
|AutoRivet
|0026D964
|Beowulf
|0004716C
|Big Bang
|0026D963
|Breach
|000547A3
|Bridger
|0026D96A
|Coachman
|0026D96B
|Cutter
|00016758
|Drum Beat
|0018DE2C
|Discarded Sidestar
|002F413A
|Ecliptic Pistol
|0026D96E
|Eon
|000476C4
|Equinox
|0001BC4F
|Grendel
|00028A02
|Hard Target
|00546CC
|Kodama
|00253A16
|Kraken
|0021FEB4
|Lawgiver
|0002D7F4
|Maelstrom
|002984DF
|Mag Shear
|0002EB3C
|MagPulse
|00023606
|MagShot
|0002EB42
|MagSniper
|0002EB45
|MagStorm
|0026035E
|Microgun
|000546CD
|Novablast Disputor
|0026D968
|Novalight
|0026D967
|Old Earth Assult Rifle
|0026ED2A
|Old Earth Hunting Rifle
|0021BBCD
|Old Earth Shotgun
|00278F74
|Orion
|002773C8
|Osmium Dagger
|0026D966
|Pacifier
|002953F8
|Rattler
|00/040826
|Razorback
|00000FD6
|Regulator
|0002CB5F
|Rescue Axe
|0004F760
|Shotty
|0026D960
|Sidestar
|0026D95D
|Solstice
|0026D961
|Tombstone
|0002EB36
|Urban Eagle
|0026D96D
|VaRuun Inflictor
|0026D8A0
|VaRuun Painblade
|0026D8A2
|VaRuun Starshard
|0026D8A4
|Row 47 - Cell 0
|Row 47 - Cell 1
|MELEE WEAPONS
|Row 48 - Cell 1
|Barrow Knife
|0026F181
|Combat Knife
|00035A48
|Tanto
|0026D8A3
|UC Naval Cutlass
|0026D8A5
|Wakiazashi
|0026D8A1
Starfield Ammo IDs
|Ammo
|Ammo ID
|.27 Caliber
|002B559C
|.43 MI Array
|002B559A
|.43 Ultramag
|02B5599
|.45 Caliber ACP
|002B5598
|.50 Caliber Caseless
|002B5597
|.50 MI Array
|002B5596
|1.5KV LZR Cartridges
|002BAE3F
|11MM Caseless
|002B5595
|12.5MM ST Rivet
|002B5594
|12G Shotgun Shell
|000547A1
|15X25 CLL Shotgun Shell
|002B4AFB
|3KV LZR Cartridge
|0000E8EC
|40MM XPL
|002B5592
|6.5MM CT
|002B5590
|6.5MM MI Array
|002B558F
|7.5MM Whitehot
|002B558E
|7.62x39MM
|002B558D
|7.77MM Caseless
|0004AD3E
|9x39MM
|002B559B
|Caseless Shotgun Shell
|002B4AFB
|Heavy Particle Fuse
|002B558A
|Light Particle Fuse
|002783C7
Starfield Spacesuit IDs
|Armor Name
|Spacesuit ID
|LEGENDARY SPACESUITS
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit
|00065925
|Sentinel's UC Antixeno Spacesuit
|0007B2B9
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|EPIC SPACESUITS
|--------------
|Repulsing Explorer Spacesuit
|0022B8F6
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|RARE SPACESUITS
|--------------
|Peacemaker Spacesuit
|0013F97D
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|BASE SPACESUITS
|--------------
|Bounty Hunter Spacesuit
|00/228570
|Constellation Spacesuit
|001E2B18
|Deep Mining Spacesuit
|000/5278E
|Deep Recon Spacesuit
|00/2265AE
|Deepcore Spacesuit
|0006AC00
|Deepseeker Spacesuit
|0016D2C4
|Deimos Spacesuit
|00026BF1
|Ecliptic Spacesuit
|0022856F
|Explorer Spacesuit
|002265AF
|Gran-Gran's Spacesuit
|00257809
|Ground Crew Spacesuit
|002392B5
|Mantis Spacesuit
|00226299
|Mark I Spacesuit
|0001754D
|Mercury Spacesuit
|001D0F96
|Monster Costume
|00225FC9
|Navigator Spacesuit
|00067C94
|Old Earth Spacesuit
|0003084E
|Pirate Assault Spacesuit
|00066821
|Pirate Charger Spacesuit
|00066826
|Pirate Corsair Spacesuit
|00066828
|Pirate Sniper Spacesuit
|0006682A
|Ranger Spacesuit
|00227CA0
|Shocktroop Spacesuit
|002265AD
|Space Trucker Spacesuit
|0021C780
|Star Roamer Spacesuit
|00004E78
|Starborn Spacesuit Astra
|0012E187
|Starborn Spacesuit Avitus
|001CBA52
|Starborn Spacesuit Bellum
|001CBA4E
|Starborn Spacesuit Gravitas
|0021C77E
|Starborn Spacesuit Locus
|001CBA4A
|Starborn Spacesuit Materia
|001CBA49
|Starborn Spacesuit Solis
|002D7365
|Starborn Spacesuit Tempus
|002D7346
|Starborn Spacesuit Tenebris
|001CBA4D
|Starborn Spacesuit Venator
|0021C77F
|SysDef Ace Spacesuit
|002AAF44
|SysDef Assault Spacesuit
|00398104
|SysDef Combat Spacesuit
|0039810A
|SysDef Sec Recon Spacesuit
|00398108
|SysDef Spacesuit
|00398103
|Trackers Alliance Spacesuit
|00166404
|UC Ace Spacesuit
|00166410
|UC AntiXeno Spacesuit
|00206130
|UC Combat Spacesuit
|00257808
|UC Marine Spacesuit
|00257805
|UC Sec Combat Spacesuit
|000EF9B0
|UC Sec Recon Spacesuit
|000EF9AF
|UC Sec Starlaw Spacesuit
|000EF9AE
|UC Security Spacesuit
|000EF9AD
|UC Startroop Spacesuit
|00257809
|UC Urbanwar Spacesuit
|0021A86A
|UC Vanguard Spacesuit
|00248C0F
|UC Wardog Spacesuit
|0025780A
|Va'Ruun Spacesuit
|00227CA3
Starfield Faction IDs
|Faction
|Faction ID
|Crimson Fleet
|00010B30
|Neon / Ryujin Industries
|0026FDEA
|United Colonies
|0005BD93
|Freestar Collective
|000638E5
Starfield Skill IDs
|Skill
|Skill ID
|PHYSICAL SKILLS
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Boxing
|002C59DF
|Fitness
|002CE2DD
|Stealth
|002CFCB2
|Weight Lifting
|002C59D9
|Wellness
|002CE2E1
|Energy Weapon Dissipation
|002C59E2
|Environmental Conditioning
|0028AE17
|Gymnastics
|0028AE29
|Nutrition
|002CFCAD
|Pain Tolerance
|002CFCAE
|Cellular Regeneration
|0028AE14
|Decontamination
|002CE2A0
|Martial Arts
|002C5554
|Concealment
|002C555E
|Neurostrikes
|002C53B4
|Rejuvenation
|0028AE13
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|Row 17 - Cell 1
|SOCIAL SKILLS
|Row 18 - Cell 1
|Commerce
|002C5A8E
|Gastronomy
|002C5A94
|Persuasion
|0022EC82
|Scavenging
|0028B853
|Theft
|002C555B
|Deception
|002CFCAF
|Diplomacy
|002C59E1
|Intimidation
|002C59DE
|Isolation
|002C53AE
|Negotiation
|002C555F
|Instigation
|002C555D
|Leadership
|002C890D
|Outpost Management
|0023826F
|Manipulation
|002C5555
|Ship Command
|002C53B3
|Xenosociology
|002C53B0
|Row 35 - Cell 0
|Row 35 - Cell 1
|COMBAT SKILLS
|Row 36 - Cell 1
|Ballistics
|002CFCAB
|Dueling
|002CFCB0
|Lasers
|002C59DD
|Pistol Certification
|002080FF
|Shotgun Certification
|0027DF97
|Demolitions
|002C5556
|Heavy Weapons Certification
|00147E38
|Incapacitation
|0027DF96
|Particle Beams
|0027BAFD
|Rifle Certification
|002CE2E0
|Marksmanship
|002C890B
|Rapid Reloading
|002C555A
|Sniper Certification
|002C53B1
|Targeting
|002C59DA
|Armor Penetration
|0027DF94
|Crippling
|0027CBBA
|Sharpshooting
|002C53AF
|Row 54 - Cell 0
|Row 54 - Cell 1
|SCIENCE SKILLS
|Row 55 - Cell 1
|Astrodynamics
|002C5560
|Geology
|002CE29F
|Medicine
|002CE2DF
|Research Methods
|002C555C
|Surveying
|0027CBC1
|Botany
|002C5557
|Scanning
|002CFCB1
|Spacesuit Design
|0027CBC3
|Weapon Engineering
|002C890C
|Zoology
|002C5552
|Astrophysics
|0027CBBB
|Chemistry
|002CE2C0
|Outpost Engineering
|002C59E0
|Aneutronic Fusion
|002C2C5A
|Planetary Habitation
|0027CBC2
|Special Projects
|0004CE2D
|Row 72 - Cell 0
|Row 72 - Cell 1
|TECH SKILLS
|Row 73 - Cell 1
|Ballistic Weapon Systems
|002CE2C2
|Boost Pack Training
|00146C2C
|Piloting
|002CFCAC
|Security
|002CE2E2
|Targeting Control Systems
|002C5559
|Energy Weapon Systems
|002C59DB
|Engine Systems
|002CE2DE
|Payloads
|00222F84
|Shield Systems
|002C2C59
|Missile Weapon Systems
|002C5558
|Particle Beam Weapon Systems
|002C2C5B
|Robotics
|002C5553
|Starship Design
|002C59DC
|Starship Engineering
|002AC953
|Automated Weapon Systems
|0027B9ED
|Boost Assault Training
|0008C3EE
|EM Weapon Systems
|002C53B2
Starfield Trait IDs
|Trait
|ID code
|Alien DNA
|00227FDA
|Dream Home
|00227FDF
|Empath
|00227FD6
|Extrovert
|00227FD7
|Freestar Collective Settler
|00227FD5
|Hero Worshipped
|00227FD9
|Introvert
|00227FD8
|Kid Stuff
|00227FDE
|Neon Street Rat
|00227FD3
|Raised Enlightened
|00227FD2
|Raised Universal
|00227FD1
|Serpent's Embrace
|00227FD0
|Spaced
|00227FE2
|Taskmaster
|00227FE0
|Terra Firma
|00227FE1
|United Colonies Native
|00227FD4
|Wanted
|00227FDD
Starfield Background IDs
|Background
|ID code
|Beast Hunter
|0022EC76
|Bouncer
|0022EC81
|Bounty Hunter
|0022EC80
|Chef
|0022EC7F
|Combat Medic
|0022EC7E
|Cyber Runner
|0022EC7D
|Cyberneticist
|0022EC7C
|Diplomat
|0022EC7B
|Explorer
|0022EC79
|Gangster
|0022EC78
|Homesteader
|0022EC77
|Industrialist
|0022EC7A
|Long Hauler
|0022EC75
|Pilgrim
|0022EC73
|Professor
|0022EC72
|Ronin
|0022EC74
|Sculptor
|0022EC71
|Soldier
|0022EC70
|Space Scoundrel
|0022EC6F
|Xenobiologist
|0022EC6E
|File Not Found
|002DFD1A
Starfield cheats FAQ
Are there Starfield cheats?
Yes, there are! You can enter codes to make several different things happen like turning on God Mode, paying off your bounties, adding skills, killing all NPCs, making credits appear, and much more. You just have to know what the codes are and how to enter them.
Can I enter Starfield console command cheats on Xbox?
Unfortunately, no. The Console Commands menu where cheats can be entered is only available on PC. If you're playing on Xbox then these codes are not available to you.
Hey there, space cheetah!
If you're playing Starfield on PC and want to make the game work more in your favor, opening the command console and entering the right cheats might be of interest. There are a ton of different commands that you can give, but you'll need to make sure to include the proper IDs for any specific items, traits, or backgrounds that you want to do something with.
There might be additional Starfield cheat codes made available down the line, so check back and see if any changes have been made. Until then, wreak havoc in whatever galaxy you want and see what crazy shenanigans you can get up to. Being able to run around without taking damage or at least without the ability of dying can make things a whole lot different. Of course, being able to suddenly go undetected or defeat all hostiles with one swift code can also be rather satisfying.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Self-professed gaming geek, Rebecca Spear, is one of Windows Central's gaming editors with a focus on Xbox and PC gaming. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of game guides, previews, features, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market.