Stellar Blade will be coming to PC optimized for Steam Deck and other handhelds

Stellar Blade has been popular on PS5, and it's looking like it'll be a hit on PC and handhelds, too.

In Shift Up's latest earnings report (via GamingOnLinux), specific attention is paid to how the game will be optimized for 'UMPC' which is an old-school way of saying gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck and the ROG Ally.

The information comes from the Q&A portion of said earnings report:

"Q.2: What are the expected results of PC version, and why?

A.2 : In the AAA game market, PC devices have a higher market share than consoles, so we expect the performance of the PC version to exceed that of the console version. We are particularly observing trends such as the significant expansion of the single-player action game market in the Asian gaming industry.

We have identified and analyzed both successful and underperforming cases of console exclusives released on PC, and we are preparing to release the game in a way that ensures continued success in the PC market. This will include optimization, enhancing user convenience, adding supplementary content, and tailored marketing strategies unique to Shift Up. In particular, we plan to optimize the game to ensure smooth gameplay even in UMPC (Steam Deck) environments."

Hopefully, Stellar Blade will launch in a better state for the Steam Deck than the most recent PlayStation title to make the jump. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Despite the success of the Steam Deck, in particular, it can still feel at times like handheld owners are second fiddle when it comes to big game releases. Sure, there are limitations on the hardware, but still, it's refreshing to hear a developer talking up handhelds in this way as a priority, not an afterthought.

The most recent PlayStation exclusive to jump to PC, Spider-Man 2, certainly didn't have handhelds in mind. OK, it was generally a mess at launch on PC, but handhelds with their reduced horsepower feel the burden even greater.

The other part of the quote above that stands out to me is that they have "identified and analyzed both successful and underperforming cases of console exclusives released on PC." Gamers on PC do have different expectations at times to console players, who are mostly happy to download a game, open it, and it just works. On PC there are additional factors, not least mouse and keyboard, as well as Ultrawide monitors, high frame rates, and so on.

Stellar Blade has been pretty popular to this point on the PS5, if Shift Up nails the PC port, then they could really have a winner on their hands.