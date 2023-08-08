Total War: Warhammer 3 Shadows of Change DLC brings the scheming Changeling and more

What you need to know

There's a new trailer and other details for Shadows of Change, the next DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3.

This DLC introduces a new Legendary Lord and special units for Tzeentch, Kislev, and Grand Cathay.

Shadows of Change is $25 (with a discount for anyone that preorders) and is slated to launch on August 31, 2023.

Who doesn't love a good scheme?



As previously outlined in the DLC roadmap, Shadows of Change is the next DLC pack for Total War: Warhammer 3, bringing Legendary Lords and units for Tzeentch, Kislev, and Grand Cathay. You can check out the trailer for the DLC below:

Tzeentch players are getting the ever-shifting Changeling, a trickster that copies the appearance and abilities of others, using powers of illusion on the battlefield and setting up cults in enemy cities on the campaign map. Tzaangors, the Cockatrice, and the massive Mutalith Vortex Beast add a variety of heavy hitters to the army lineup.

Grand Cathay's new Legendary Lord is the Yuan Bo, The Jade Dragon, reinforcing the innumerable armies of Cathay with Jade and Jet Lions, murders of Onyx Crowmen, and specialized Celestial Generals.

Kislev is slipping into darker territory with Mother Ostankya. This Daughter of the Forest has brought The Things in the Woods, Akshina Rangers, and the horrifying Elemental Incarnate of Beasts.

Shadows of Change is currently slated to arrive on August 31, 2023 and is available for preorder right now. The DLC is $25, with the usual 10% discount for anyone that preorders it.

Analysis: Exciting and expensive

This DLC has a bunch of stuff catching my eye immediately. In particular, I love the reinforcements to the Grand Cathay and Kislev rosters, and I'm looking forward to running new campaigns there.

I'd be remiss if I didn't point out the high price tag here though. Make no mistake, Total War: Warhammer 3 gets plenty of free quality-of-life updates, and inflation is definitely a thing, but it still stings to see.