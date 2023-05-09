Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC roadmap shows big plans for existing factions

What you need to know

Total War: Warhammer 3 is getting more DLC and updates over the next year.

Developer Creative Assembly shared a roadmap, providing an overview of what the different patches and DLC packs will include.

One DLC is coming by the end of summer, while another will be arriving sometime in Winter 2023, and a third is planned for Spring 2024.

The first two DLC packs are focused on existing races, instead of introducing new ones.

If you've been eagerly wondering what's next for the ever-violent Old World of Warhammer in Creative Assembly's strategy game, there's great news.

The developer shared (opens in new tab) a roadmap for Total War: Warhammer 3 on Tuesday, detailing an outline of what players can expect over the next year. Notably, there are three big DLC packs planned, with one dropping in Summer 2023, another in Winter 2023, and the third in Spring 2024.

In keeping with past tradition, each DLC is also being accompanied by a major update that brings new quality of life features and bug fixes for all players. You can take a look at the full roadmap below:

A good idea of what to expect in the coming months (Image credit: Sega)

The first DLC, Shadows of Change, will be focused on Tzeentch, Cathay, and Kislev, with three new Legendary Lords, a Legendary Hero, new units, and more. The second DLC, Throne of Decay, is all about Nurgle, the Empire, and the Dwarfs. In addition to three Legendary Lords, a Legendary Hero, and new units, this DLC introduces the Nemesis Crown, a powerful artifact similar to the Sword of Khaine.

The third DLC pack is currently a blank slate, though Creative Assembly confirms it will also focus on three races, with three Legendary Lords and some new units being added to the mix. The developer also shared that ideas are being formed for what'll come after this roadmap in 2024, though there's nothing specific to share right now.

Windows Central's take

Overall, this is a fairly good roadmap. After the arrival of the Chaos Dwarfs earlier this year, it makes sense to focus on the existing races, and doing three at a time helps make up for the months-long wait between each DLC pack.

Personally, I'm most interested in just what's being cooked up for the Empire and the Dwarfs this late in the game, though for the latter, we could always see some powerful units like the Thunderbarge or Shard Dragons finally make their appearance.

