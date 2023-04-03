World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's next major update is less than a month away

What you need to know

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is one of the ongoing MMORPG's most well-received expansions in years.

On Monday, Blizzard Entertainment revealed when players can expect the next major content update.

Update 10.1, dubbed "Embers of Neltharion," is arriving on May 2 with a new zone, cross-faction guilds, and much more.

A week later on May 9, Dragonflight Season 2 will kick off with a new raid, four new dungeons, and major changes to the Mythic+ system.

Countless players are still getting blissfully lost within the vast, diverse regions of World of Warcraft, and the Dragonflight expansion gave even more gamers plenty of reason to return to the ongoing MMORPG. Now, we know exactly when the Dragonflight expansion is enjoying its next major injection of fresh content with the 10.1 "Embers of Neltharion" update.

World of Warcraft players should set their calendars for May 2, when the Embers of Neltharion update will go live after routine server maintenance. The massive content update brings a brand-new underground area known as Zaralek Cavern, cross-faction guilds, a new renown track, and updates to the dragonriding mechanic that headlined the gargantuan World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion.

It's not ending there, though. A week later on May 9, one of the best PC games is enjoying another wave of new content catering to long-time players with World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Season 2. This means a brand-new raid with nine bosses, eight new dungeons (including the four remaining Dragonflight dungeons), and major revamps to the Mythic+ system. You can read all about these new features in Windows Central's preview of the World of Warcraft "Embers of Neltharion" update.

Alongside the major features, Blizzard Entertainment is delivering the expected class tuning and balancing updates, improvements to the game's HUD and UI experience, and a plethora of gear, mounts, and pets that players will be able to earn. There's a lot contained within this content update, and now players know exactly how long to wait. Set your calendars for May 2 and May 9, 2023 for the next chapter of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.