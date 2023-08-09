PSA: Armored Core 6 preloads are live now on Xbox

What you need to know

Armored Core 6 is an upcoming mecha combat action game from Elden Ring developer FromSoftware that's scheduled to launch on August 25, 2023.

Ahead of the game's launch, preloads for it have gone live on Xbox. This means if you've preordered the game, you can download it before it comes out and play as soon as it releases.

The size of the download is about 53.28GB, which is very reasonable for a modern AAA title.

The Standard Edition of Armored Core 6 costs $60, and is available on Xbox systems, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4.

Ahead of its scheduled August 25 launch date, preloads for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon have gone live on Xbox. This means that if you've preordered the game, you're now able to download and install it ahead of its release so you can play right away on launch.

With a download size of 53.28GB, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is actually pretty reasonable as far as new AAA releases go. Even so, though, there's no reason not to preload it, so we recommend doing so unless you want to use the hard drive space for something else until the game comes out.

Armored Core 6 is the latest in a series that Dark Souls and Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has been making since 1997, well known for its high-octane mech combat and giving players a huge number of different weapons and parts to choose from. The franchise strongly emphasizes adapting your mech to meet the obstacles of each level, and encourages lots of experimentation.

(Image credit: FromSoftware )

Keeping true with the theming of past Armored Core games, Armored Core 6 will see players control Augmented Human C4-621, callsign "Raven," a mercenary working for a Handler named Walter that commands his "Hounds." Throughout the game, you'll fight a variety of different corporate entities and mercenary groups on Rubicon 3, an ashen planet home to an immensely powerful resource called Coral.

Windows Central Managing Editor Jez Corden got a chance to preview Armored Core 6 last month, calling it "utterly satisfying to play" and confidently asserting that he's "an instant convert." Impressions across multiple outlets and influencer circles have likewise been incredibly positive, so we're incredibly excited to get our hands on the full Armored Core 6 experience when it arrives later this month.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is scheduled to launch on August 25, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4. It has the potential to be one of the best Xbox games for fans of intense mecha action, and with FromSoftware behind its development, we have nothing but the highest of expectations. There are several editions you can choose for your Armored Core 6 preorder, if you'd like to preload the game.