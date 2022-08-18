Quake 4, Return to Castle Wolfenstein, and other Bethesda classics hit PC Game Pass

What you need to know

Quake 4, Return to Castle Wolfenstein, Wolfenstein 3D, and other classic Bethesda and id Software titles have hit PC Game Pass.

Additionally, several games have arrived on the Microsoft Store, including the free-to-play Quake Champions and games from the Heretic and Hexen series.

The news coincides with the start of QuakeCon 2022, which is being livestreamed on Bethesda's Twitch channel and will feature presentations on various Bethesda games.

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software have announced that several classic Bethesda and id Softworks PC games are being made available to PC Game Pass subscribers. These include Quake 4, Return to Castle Wolfenstein, and Wolfenstein 3D, as well as An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire and The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard.

Additionally, several games have also been added to the Microsoft Store. The Elder Scrolls: Arena and The Elder Scrolls Daggerfall — the first two games in the award-winning RPG franchise — are now available for free on the platform, as is 2017's free-to-play multiplayer arena shooter Quake Champions. Heretic: Serpent Riders, Hexen: Beyond Heretic, and Hexen: Deathkings are also now on the Microsoft Store as well, though they're not free-to-play.

(Image credit: id Software)

Note that while you don't need PC Game Pass to play Quake Champions, subscribers to the service can instantly unlock all of the game's playable Champion characters with a Game Pass perk. This will no doubt be valuable for players that would prefer to skip the grind that's normally necessary to access all of the game's playable characters.

This news coincides with QuakeCon 2022, which is being streamed exclusively on Bethesda's Twitch channel. In addition to plenty of Quake-related discussions and content, the show will also feature several presentations for other Bethesda and id Software games, including Redfall, Fallout 76, The Elder Scrolls: Online, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and more.

PC Game Pass subscriptions are available for $10/month, though you can try out your first month with the service for just $1. Once you're a member, you can download and install games through the Xbox app on Windows.