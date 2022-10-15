Razer and Panerai are helping manta rays with a Razer Special Edition luxury wristwatch

What you need to know

Italian watch maker Panerai and gaming giant Razer are continuing their 2021 partnership to preserve the oceans.

Razer announced a unique Panerai Luminor Quaranta Razer Special Edition luxury wristwatch.

The watch is an all-black DLC with Razer green highlights, matching lume, and the THS logo on the dial.

Only 500 pieces of the watch are made from eSteel (recycled steel) and other recycled materials.

If you’re a big fan of Razer, luxury wristwatches, and bringing awareness to manta ray research – a very narrow group, presumably – well, today is your day.

Famed luxury watchmaker Panerai and Razer continue their 2021 partnership to preserve the oceans with the Luminor Quaranta Razer Special Edition (PAM1353) luxury wristwatch. Today, the two companies have joined forces to support marine species research focusing on manta rays.

The Luminor Quaranta Razer Special Edition (PAM1353) and green seconds-hand. (Image credit: Razer)

The Luminor Quaranta is an existing line of watches from Italian watchmaker Panerai (based in Geneva, Switzerland) with a 40mm case diameter powered by the P.900 calibre movement with 23 jewels, 28,800 beats per hour, anti-shock casing, 100-meter water resistance, date, and 72 hours of power reserve.

The Panerai P.900 calibre movement powers the new Razer watch. (Image credit: Panerai)

The Luminor Quaranta Razer Special Edition is in the same style as the other Luminor Quaranta models, like the PAM01272, but with Razer’s custom flair. The watch has a matte black “sandwich dial” (a lume plate below the dial with cutouts for numbers in indices) and matching hands, but the seconds-hand is done in Razer green.

The watchstrap is made from recycled PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) obtained from post-consumer plastic bottles with matching Razer green stitching.

Luminor Quaranta Razer Special Edition (PAM1353) front and case back with THS logo. (Image credit: Razer)

The watch case, however, is unique as it is composed of eSteel, a next-generation metal made of recycled steel and coated with DLC (diamond-like carbon coating), giving it excellent scratch resistance.

Even the glowing Super-LumiNova on the hands and indices veers from the traditional lighter green (C5) to a darker Razer green, which is a fun addition.

On the dial is Razer’s three-headed snake (THS) logo but done is black with a slight gloss making it non-distracting from the otherwise minimalist piece. Likewise, the case back has an engraved THS along with the watch specs and edition number.

Pricing and availability

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer didn’t mention a price, but going by Panerai’s existing Luminor Quaranta lineup, it won’t be cheap. Current Luminor Quaranta models have an eye-watering retail price of $7,400. Watches with DLC typically go for even more, and when combined with the limited edition (there are only 500 numbered pieces), you better start saving your pennies.

You’ll have to find a local Panerai boutique or head to Panerai.com to get your hands on one.

(As a huge watch nerd and collector myself, I have requested a review sample from Razer, but the chances of it happening are about as likely as a Razer Toaster)