Razer releases new Kishi V2 mobile game controller for Android, iOS version coming this year

What you need to know

The Razer Kishi is one of the best mobile game controllers currently available.

On Wednesday, Razer announced the Kishi V2 for Android, and updated controller with a host of improvements.

The new version features updated control mechanisms, new buttons and customizability, and greater device compatibility.

The Razer Kishi V2 for Android is available starting today, with an iOS version arriving later this year.

As mobile devices become increasingly more capable, mobile games are able to further blur the line between them and "full" console and PC games. Many players take advantage of an expanding lineup of mobile game controllers to get the most out of their phone, and Razer has offered one of the best for a while.

On Wednesday, Razer officially announced the Kishi V2, an updated version of the excellent Razer Kishi released almost exactly two years ago. The new controller features a host of improvements over its predecessor to entice new gamers and existing owners, and aims to raise the bar once again for the best mobile gaming controllers.

Some of the improvements featured in the Razer Kishi V2 include:

A more ergonomic and comfortable design

Greater device compatibility through its USB Type-C port

Improved "microswitch" controls inspired by the Razer Wolverine V2 Xbox controller

Two customizable multifunction buttons

New "Share" and "Razer Nexus" buttons to record game clips or screenshots, or launch the new Razer Nexus mobile app

New Razer Nexus app, replacing the older Kishi app, with game launcher features, streaming capabilities, and customizable settings for the Kishi V2

The Razer Kishi V2 looks to be an excellent companion for Xbox Cloud Gaming users, although we'll have to wait until we get our hands on the product to see if its touted improvements really do deliver on their promises. The Android version of the Kishi V2 is now available to purchase from Razer and other authorized retailers for $100, with an iOS version slated for release in Fall 2022.

