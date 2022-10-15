Razer releases new colorways for its fan-favorite peripherals

What you need to know

Razer has announced even more of its peripherals to be released in the popular Quartz colorway, with some items also in Mercury and White.

The Razer line welcomes new Barracuda and Blackshark headsets, Huntsman V2 and Deathstalker V2 Pro keyboards, the Orochi V2 wireless mouse, and Strider Hybrid mouse mat.

The range is available today following the Razercon 2022 show, and prices start at $29.99 for the Strider mouse mat to $249.99 for the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro White Edition.

Amongst a plethora of new gear announced at Razercon 2022 today came the news of even more Quartz products being added to Razer's current line of gaming peripherals. Razer's traditional colorway is the signature black and green. They already have a small number of items in Quartz and White, but today that catalog of accessories got a lot bigger. Read on to see which of your favorite accessories got a new lick of paint.

Razer Barracuda Quartz and Mercury Editions

(Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Barracuda is a fantastic mid-range headset which we gave a solid 4 out of 5 stars in our hands-on review. Gamers who like to color co-ordinate their accessories will be elated by the news of two new colorways for this popular Razer headset, as it now comes in Quartz and Mercury. The Razer Barracuda offers a good balance of audio quality for gaming and music, with its Triforce 50mm drivers and integrated microphone for party chat. The Razer Barracuda offers various connectivity options with Bluetooth, USB-C wireless, and a standard 3.5mm jack.



Both colors will retail at $159.99 at Razer.com.

(opens in new tab) Razer Barracuda

A mid-range headset with THX audio, wireless capabilities, and a 40-hour battery life. Available now in refreshed colorways Quartz and Mercury.

Available at Razer $159.99 (opens in new tab)

Razer Blackshark V2 X Quartz Edition

The Razer Blackshark V2 X is a pared-down alternative to the Razer BlackShark V2. Previously only available in black, the popular headset that is compatible with consoles and PC by wired connection is now available in Quartz along with several other accessories. At $59.99, these come in much cheaper than their predecessor, without the bells and whistles to tinker with the audio but a solid microphone.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blackshark V2 X Quartz

The budget friendly sibling to the Blackshark V2, this headset is built for multi-platform esports with full wired capability. Now available in Quartz to match your other pink Razer accessories.

Available at Razer $59.99 (opens in new tab)

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Quartz

(Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Huntsman V2 TKL is a tenkeyless optical gaming keyboard built by Razer with the intent to deliver massive performance in a tiny package. You can get it in a tiny pink package with the Quartz edition. At $159.99, experience the 2nd gen Razer linear optical switches in a perfect compact pink format.

(opens in new tab) Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Quartz

A Tenkeyless optical gaming keyboard with ergonomic wrist rest. Available in Quartz with the option of red or purple switches. Connects to your gaming set-up with USB-C connectivity.

Available at Razer $159.99 (opens in new tab)

Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro in White

(Image credit: Razer)

The Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro comes highly recommended from Windows Central with its unique design and sharp performance — and Razer just released both the V2 Pro and the TKL versions in its smooth white colorway. The Deathstalker V2 Pro will retail at $249.99, and the TKL edition at $219.99, both being available from November 2022.

(Image credit: Razer)

There was so much announced at Razercon 2022 that we'd be hard-pressed to write up each individual bit of kit at this stage, but Quartz lovers should be satisfied that they can now pretty much buy all the accessories they need in their favorite iteration. The Orochi V2 mouse (opens in new tab) and the Razer Strider mousemat in large now come in Quartz to match the other items in the Razer catalog. Those that prefer white also have the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro mouse to look forward to coming in November 2022. It's never been easier to customize your gaming landscape at home.