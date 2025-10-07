Razer is no stranger to quality controllers. I even bought my dad the Razer V3 Pro Wireless Xbox Controller for Christmas last year, and he’s used it daily since without a single sign of wear. It’s safe to say Razer knows how to build hardware that lasts.

It’s not just premium Xbox controllers that Razer make though, the Razer Kishi Ultra — a premium USB-C controller designed for Android, the iPhone 15 and newer, and even some iPad devices. It’s built for Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce NOW, and popular mobile titles like Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Mobile, PUBG Mobile, and Fortnite.

Usually quite pricey compared to its competitors, the Kishi Ultra is currently on sale at for just $99.99 at Amazon, down from its regular $149.99 — a 33% discount. That’s a great deal for a controller with features like Hall Effect triggers and Razer’s trademark build quality.

Why the Razer Kishi Ultra stands out from other mobile controllers

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Jez Corden / Windows Central) (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden) (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden) (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Unlike most mobile game controllers, the Kishi Ultra makes your phone feel more like a full-sized console controller. Jez compared it to the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma split in half, which gives it a far more comfortable and familiar grip than its competitors.

It features Hall Effect triggers, which use magnetic fields instead of physical contact to detect pressure. This improves accuracy and long-term durability, helping it stay consistent even after heavy use. The controller also includes clicky ABXY buttons and two programmable shoulder buttons, giving players more flexibility.

For RGB fans, the Kishi Ultra supports Razer’s signature Chroma lighting. It’s not essential, but it adds a touch of personality to an already premium design. Other welcome additions include USB-C pass-through charging and a 3.5mm audio jack for anyone still rocking wired headphones.

It’s worth noting that the Kishi Ultra is heavier than most mobile controllers and larger too, making it better suited for a backpack than a pocket. You’ll also need Razer’s Nexus app to remap buttons or set up touch-button mapping, which lets you assign physical inputs to on-screen controls.

Common questions about the Razer Kishi Ultra

(Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

What devices does the Razer Kishi Ultra support? The device is compatible with iPhones 15 and later due to the USB-C connectivity. Along with this most Android devices will be compatible and so will some iPad devices like the iPad Mini and even the iPad Pro. It's also compatible with PC via it's USB-C port.

Is it suitable for Xbox Cloud Gaming or GeForce NOW? Most definitely, The Razer Kishi Ultra is built with Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce NOW in mind, but it also works seamlessly with native mobile games. Thanks to its touch mapping feature, you can even assign on-screen controls to the physical buttons, turning games without controller support into ones that play like they do.

Can it be used with a phone case? Mileage will vary here, as slimmer cases may be okay but thicker cases likely won't work and anything that covers the USB-C port too much likely won't work either.

Is it lightweight and travel friendly? You won't be able to pocket this device unless your sporting some deep pockets, so expect to need a backpack to carry it around with you.

Is the Razer Kishi Ultra right for you?

If you want console-quality controls on a mobile or tablet device, the Razer Kishi Ultra could be the perfect fit — especially at its current price point. If you’ve used Razer gear before, you’ll already know what to expect in terms of build quality and durability.

That said, if you mostly play casually or prefer something lightweight, its bulkier size might not be ideal. Still, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another controller at this deal price that feels as premium or performs as well as the Kishi Ultra.