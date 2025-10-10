One of the best Xbox Cloud Gaming controllers has had its problematic price dropped to "Ultra" affordable levels
Enjoy the adventures of mobile and cloud gaming with traditional controller methods with the Razer Kishi Ultra, now on sale for a 30% discount.
Mobile and cloud gaming have become an integral part of the industry. So people have been turning to 3rd-party accessories like the Razer Kishi Ultra to turn their mobile devices into fully fledged gaming handhelds.
This critically-acclaimed controller with precise controls and advanced features normally runs for a high mark-up price of $149.99. Yet, Amazon has managed to put together a generous 30% discount for it, taking the controller's premium price tag down to $104.99.
"I love this device. It's immaculate, with gorgeous inputs, superior ergonomics, and enduring comfort." — Jez Corden
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
💰Price check: $149.90 at Walmart | $149.99 at Best Buy
Why should you buy the Razer Kishi Ultra?
What makes the Razer Kishi Ultra worth your money is that it essentially takes the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma, one of Razer's best Xbox controllers, splits it in half to fit mobile devices between it, and applies its outstanding controls and build quality for mobile and Cloud gaming.
It can connect to a wide range of mobile cases without taking them out of their cases and use pass-through USB charging, so you can charge your phone without removing the Razer Kishi Ultra.
Its controls are excellent with form-fitting ergonomic placement, satisfying click actuation, and laser-accurate input detection with Hall Effect triggers, so you can make precise and fast headshots while playing shooting games.
The Razer Kishi Ultra also sports audio-based universal haptics, which add immersive, dynamic vibrations while playing Android and PC games, optional RGB lighting, and built-in Nexus software that will allow you to remap the controller's buttons, joystick, triggers, and touch screen's functions.
The only real problem this mobile controller had was its premium MSRP of $149.99, which many people thought was too high for such a device.
Thankfully, this steep price has been mitigated by Amazon with this sweet 30% discount, so it's now $104.99 for a limited time.
So if you want one of the best Xbox accessories to help you better play your favorite Xbox Game Pass titles on the go via the Cloud with traditional controls instead of touch-screen control, then now's the perfect time to acquire a Razer Kishi Ultra.
FAQ
Do I need an Amazon Prime Membership subscription for this deal?
No. This deal is open for everyone to use, so you don't have to sign up for Amazon Prime Membership if you don't want to.
What devices is it compatible with?
The Razor Kishi Ultra is compatible with PC, Mac, and Apple iPad devices via USB-C cable. It can also be connected to Android and iOS devices up to 8 inches via integrated USB-C connectors.
What games is it compatible with?
The Razer Kishi Ultra controller can be used for games optimized for mobile devices like Genshin Impact and Xbox titles enabled with Xbox Cloud Gaming.
What are Hall Effect triggers?
Hall Effect triggers use special magnets and electrical conductors to measure the sensitivity and movement of a player's fingers when pulling the triggers.
This allows the controller to detect player inputs with greater accuracy and speed, while protecting the triggers from being damaged from wear and tear.
