Remedy Entertainment reveals new logo, says Alan Wake 2 is still out in 2023

What you need to know

Remedy Entertainment has changed its studio logo after over 20 years.

The change is meant to encompass the fact that Remedy is now known for far more games than just Max Payne.

Alongside the change in logo, the studio again reiterated that Alan Wake 2 is scheduled to arrive later in 2023.

If you've been used to Remedy Entertainment's iconic logo of the last few years, it's time for a shake-up.

The storied developer shared (opens in new tab) a new logo on Friday (as picture above), the first time the logo has been changed in over 20 years. Remedy posits that the reason for the change is how the company has also changed over time. The bullet design of the former logo was an honorific for Max Payne, but now Remedy has made numerous other games.

Alongside this new logo, Remedy again noted that Alan Wake 2 is slated to launch later in 2023. While we still haven't seen gameplay footage of the highly-anticipated sequel — the developers originally planned to show gameplay in 2022 but opted to only show Alan Wake 2 concept art in order to let the team focus on making the game — Remedy has reiterated at every point that the game will make its 2023 launch window.

While Alan Wake 2 does not yet have an official release date, we know that it's ramping up the scare factor. While the original Alan Wake pulled from the writings of Stephen King to create a creepy atmosphere, creative director Sam Lake has confirmed that Alan Wake 2 will be a full-fledged horror game. We also know that it's launching across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, and PS5.

Outside of Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment is also working on Max Payne and Max Payne 2 remakes, Control 2, a Control spinoff, and a live-service game. All of these games are currently much further out than Alan Wake 2.

Windows Central's take

Logo changes are always interesting to me. I know a lot of people don't care for them, but I'm always curious regarding the decision-making progress and what a studio or publisher is trying to convey.

Outside of that, Remedy seems extremely confident that Alan Wake 2 makes it this year. I certainly hope so, as a massive fan of the original, I've been waiting for a long time. A Summer Games Showcase gameplay reveal and an October release window would certainly make sense to me.