Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom's new Archetype has been revealed

Remnant 2 launched in June 2023 to well-rounded reviews. It followed this success up with an even better DLC, the Awakened King.

Now, the Forgotten Kingdom is coming on April 23.

A new Archetype has been revealed, the Invoker. The class is both a devastating attacker and players a support role in buffing allies.

Remnant 2 turned out to be one of the best things to launch in 2023. Action-packed and brimming to the teeth with content, the game ended up being more than just a sequel; instead, it was a standalone genius that any Soulslike fan should give a try if they haven't.

After a successful launch, they quickly followed suit with the Awakened King DLC, which I rated even higher than the base game. In fact, the Awakened King was one of the best DLCs I had played in years. As you can imagine, that puts a lot of pressure on the Forgotten Kingdom, which is coming next week.

To whet our appetite, Gunfire Games has given us a sneak peek at the upcoming Archetype, the Invoker, which draws its power from the mystic world of Yaesha. Players of this Archetype will be able to deal with devastating attacks and enhance the skills of their fellow players to take on even the toughest enemies. The new trailer looks stunning and promises an exciting new adventure!

I've used this term before, but the Invoker looks cool, gamer cool! I love the aesthetic it brings to the table. It looks and feels like it's straight from the world of Yaesha. I can't wait to get my hands on it!

Here's a list of some of the new Archetype's abilities:

- The Prime Perk, Visionary, allows players to supercharge their Skill usage by granting double Skill Charges and reducing Skill Cooldowns for both equipped Archetypes. Skill: Way of Kaeula - The Invoker unleashes a powerful Tidal Wave while also causing a rainstorm that covers the battlefield. Enemies caught in the downpour are slowed and intermittently blasted by lightning, while allies gain Haste!

- The Invoker unleashes a powerful Tidal Wave while also causing a rainstorm that covers the battlefield. Enemies caught in the downpour are slowed and intermittently blasted by lightning, while allies gain Haste! Skill: Way of Meidra - The Invoker reinvigorates the battlefield, which causes enemies to contract Gloom. Allies standing on regenerated land gain a constant Heal over Time and Lifesteal against targets suffering from Gloom.

- The Invoker reinvigorates the battlefield, which causes enemies to contract Gloom. Allies standing on regenerated land gain a constant Heal over Time and Lifesteal against targets suffering from Gloom. Skill: Way of Lydusa – Infuses the Invoker with the shredding power of Sand, causing Ranged Damage to apply Brittle. Enemies become more susceptible to Critical Strikes and Critical Damage, while the Invoker can utilize Sand Shards, collected from Brittle enemies, to cast a brutal AOE Sandblast.

– Infuses the Invoker with the shredding power of Sand, causing Ranged Damage to apply Brittle. Enemies become more susceptible to Critical Strikes and Critical Damage, while the Invoker can utilize Sand Shards, collected from Brittle enemies, to cast a brutal AOE Sandblast. Archetype Trait: Gifted - Increases the duration of all applicable Skills, which makes it a perfect unlock for players who want more time to take advantage of Remnant II's many powerful Archetype buffs.

Beautiful colored abilities match the realm of Yaesha. (Image credit: Gunfire Games)

Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom arrives on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5 on April 23, 2024, for $9.99. Fans can purchase the DLC Bundle for $24.99 on April 23 to get The Awakened King DLC, The Forgotten Kingdom DLC and have access to the final DLC once it's available sometime later this year. Those who purchased the Ultimate Edition of Remnant 2I have access to all DLCs at no additional cost.