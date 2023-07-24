Remnant 2: How to summon and defeat the Ravager

So you've made it a fair distance through Yaesha, the now blood-soaked jungles of Remnant 2 are littered with your fallen enemies. You've overcome the other meager bosses that stood in your way, and now you're ready to take on the big bad, the Ravager.

So how the heck do you get him to come out of hiding? I spent plenty of time with the game to write my Remnant 2 review, so I've already figured it out. Here's how to summon and beat him.

The Water Harp

(Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

The Water Harp puzzle, as I've seen it referred to by others, comes after coming in contact with the Flautist. Before being approached, he's playing a lovely tune, one which will come in handy later. Speaking to him, he'll share the story of the Doe and the Ravager (a wolf), life and death, respectively. The two bring balance to Yaesha, which the Root has now destroyed by overtaking the Ravager.

The Flautist directs you to the area below, where a musical contraption exists that's meant to keep him calm. When facing the Flautist, turn right and head toward a giant wooden carving of a wolf strapped across a gigantic mechanism. Underneath it, you'll find a large cylindrical contraption with symbols strewn across it. To the left is a lever that, when pulled, raises the contraption up.

(Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

You'll need a few pieces of information to get this whole thing working. Following the rope system above you, a building will be stationed at the other end. Inside the building, there is a checkpoint and a table containing a pretty exciting history if you're so inclined. Although, all we really care about is the diagram on the front page.

Using context clues, you might have figured out the page corresponds to the symbols on the cylindrical contraption. Before heading back, we need to get upstairs to start the system. The only problem is the door leading upstairs is locked. If you've already unlocked this, then head up and pull the lever, and skip ahead to the next section. You'll have to head outside and toward the next area if you haven't.

Getting upstairs

(Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

Traveling a small way, you'll find yourself entering Kaeula's Rest. An indoor area filled to the brim with gun-wielding root baddies. Make your way through this area by finding a key to unlock a door somewhere inside. Unfortunately, given the procedural nature of the game, I can't give you more specific directions.

Unlock the door, and you'll find yourself face-to-face with Kaeula's Shadow. Beat the crap of him and grab your items. If you need help, we'll have another guide up within a day detailing this boss fight, and others encountered in Yaesha.

Out the back of the arena, you'll find an exit that leads back to the Old Temple. You can open the door, but more importantly, head upstairs to start the contraption. Once it's running, head back to the cylindrical device.

Enter the code

(Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

Starting from the top, look at the symbols listed below. For every symbol, you'll need to raise a peg. The note is extended if it's followed by a line after it, so make sure the pegs on the next row are all down. If there is no line, then the next row with be a new note. Make your way down, entering notes as they're written on the paper.

To make it super simple, the diagram should be as follows from the top down:

- - - - +

- - - - +

- - - + -

- - - + -

- - + - -

- - - + -

+ - - - -

+ - - - -

Once entered, pull the lever to the left. Sit back, and enjoy the music as you watch the last few stress-free moments drift away. Enter the door once the bridge has been raised.

Defeat the Ravager

(Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

This boss is one of the more rewarding fights in Remnant I've encountered. It's stacked with a classical villainous preposition but also gives your character a chance to be a steadfast savior. Once your dialogue and heroic acts are done, get ready to fight the guy you just pissed off.

Key points for defeating the Ravager:

Keep your distance when you can. While he's moving slowly or walking towards you, you can unload a clip or two into the boss. I recommend saving weapon mods during the opening sequence.

When he closes the gap, he'll do anywhere from 1 to 3 attacks. Use your roll during his swings to negate any damage.

During one of his attacks, he'll bounce back across the room. This is your best chance to use weapon mods to hit him with consistent damage.

At times he'll call other enemies to aid him; dispatch them quickly so you can refocus your attention on the boss.

He'll cast a red fog around the arena, which doesn't do anything but make it hard to see the extra enemies. If you have hunter abilities equipped, make use of them. Otherwise, you'll have to keep an eye out.

Rinse and repeat.

Assuming you got good, or my guide saved you, he should drop the Doe's Antler, which can be turned in for a rather cool melee weapon with healing abilities. He'll also drop you the next Segment for the Index that you can bring back to the Labyrinth and can continue onto the next zone.