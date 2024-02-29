Remnant 2's most requested feature is coming to Xbox and PC today
Crossplay support hits consoles and PC, while a fan-favorite event returns for a limited time.
What you need to know
- Remnant 2 will now allow crossplay across consoles and PC as part of a new update available today, February 29.
- Gearbox Publishing and Gunfire Games have reported that crossplay support has been the most requested feature for the game since its launch.
- The update will also bring back Aberration Domination as a limited-time mode, available from February 29 to March 5.
If you're among the many players who have held out on starting Remnant 2 because you wanted to play with a friend on another platform, your time has come! Crossplay will finally be available in the survival action shooter from Gunfire Games and Gearbox Publishing with today's update. Whether your friends are on Xbox, PC, or PlayStation 5, you can now join forces with your favorite folks to battle massive godlike bosses.
According to David Adams, President of Gunfire Games and the Game Director of Remnant 2, crossplay functionality is among the most player-requested features in Remnant 2. "We’re so excited to launch this update today as the team has been working hard to make it a reality," said Adams.
With today's update, crossplay is not the only thing coming to Remnant 2. Last October's fan-favorite event, Aberration Domination, will return for a limited time. Players can squad up with their friends and take on hordes of Aberrations across all worlds. Defeating Aberrations earns players Corrupted Shards, which can be used to craft corrupted variants of five weapons: Savior, Twisted Arbalest, Sorrow, Cube Gun, and Nebula.
Aberration Domination will be available starting February 29 and will last until March 5.
Remnant 2 is currently available on Xbox and PC to subscribers of Xbox Game Pass (excluding Core). The first DLC, The Awakened King, was released in November 2023. Gunfire Games has announced that a second DLC and additional content for Remnant 2 will be coming in the future. Still unsure if you want to squad up and save the world? You can read Windows Central's review of Remnant 2 to help you make up your mind.
