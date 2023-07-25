Report: Ubisoft cancels Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel

What you need to know

Immortals Fenyx Rising is a mythological action-adventure game developed by Ubisoft Quebec and released back on Dec. 3, 2020.

The game took a humorous tone as players fought monsters like harpies and gorgons in order to save the Greek gods.

According to a report from VGC, Ubisoft has cancelled an unannounced sequel to the game.

Ubisoft is focusing on existing franchises such as Assassin's Creed, with multiple games planned spanning over several years.

Ubisoft isn't continuing its plans for a sequel to one of its more mythological IP.



That's according to a report from VGC, which cites sources familiar with the game's development. According to VGC, an unannounced sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising was canceled earlier in July, with Ubisoft deciding not to continue developing the game.

Developed primarily by a team at Ubisoft Quebec, Immortals Fenyx Rising launched on Dec. 3, 2020 after being delayed and renamed — it was originally titled Gods & Monsters — shortly after the arrival of the latest generation of consoles. The game told the story of an unlikely hero who had to rescue Greek deities from the threat of Typhon.

In our review of Immortals Fenyx Rising, former editor Jennifer Locke wrote that "Its breathtaking art style and landscapes are complemented by fun combat and thoughtful puzzles. While the story itself isn't anything special, the humor imbued within each conversation makes it memorable."

Windows Central's take

This won't affect Ubisoft's upcoming slate of games, with the company currently planning to launch 10 games before April 2023, including titles like Assassin's Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.



That said, looking further out, it sucks. I understand there were probably hard conversations and reasons for doing this, but Immortals Fenyx Rising was broadly liked, and it often takes a sequel for a game's potential to truly shine.