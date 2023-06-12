Star Wars Outlaws gameplay revealed at Ubisoft Forward 2023

What you need to know

Star Wars Outlaws, a game from Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment, was first revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023.

To close out Ubisoft Forward 2023, the developers shared a look at Star Wars Outlaws gameplay.

Playing as the roguish Kay Vess, players have to think on their feet, using the environment and light weapons to stay ahead of much stronger foes.

Star Wars Outlaws is scheduled to launch at some point in 2024 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5.

More Star Wars!

To close out Ubisoft Forward June 2023 presentation, the team at Massive Entertainment shared a look at gameplay for Star Wars Outlaws. Playing as Kay Vess, players will have to use underhanded tactics, stealth, and any advantage they can find in the environment to survive a treacherous galaxy. You can check out the gameplay reveal below:

Throughout the gameplay demonstration, we see Kay using her blaster and fists to cut through members of the Pyke syndicate. After narrowly surviving some harrowing fights, we also got a bit of gameplay in space, flying up off the planet and engaging in dogfights before jumping to hyperspace.

Star Wars Outlaws is currently slated to launch at some point in 2024, where it'll be available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5.

Windows Central's take

That certainly looked good! I'm excited for more Star Wars, even though I still have a lot of questions about how Star Wars Outlaws will work and how big the game really is. Ubisoft Massive is definitely continuing to push their in-house Snowdrop engine, and it's genuinely impressive that the studio is working on this as well as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.