Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora gets December 2023 release date

During the Ubisoft Forward June 2023 presentation, Massive Entertainment shared more details on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

The game features a young Na'vi who was initially raised by humans as a protagonist, who then reconnects with their culture to fight back against invading human forces.

The campaign can be played fully in single-player or two-player co-op.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is slated to launch on Dec. 7, 2023 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5.

Ubisoft is finally ready to share more about its upcoming game set in the world of James Cameron's blockbuster series.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was one of the first big games shown during the Ubisoft Forward June 2023 presentation, where the developers at Massive Entertainment showed some gameplay snippets, providing an overview of what the game looks like and when people will be playing it.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is scheduled to arrive on Dec. 7, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5. The game features a young Na'vi as the protagonist, who is fighting back against invading RDA forces.

Players can use a variety of Na'vi and human weapons from bows and spears to shotguns and rocket launchers. Stealth is available, as well as taking flight on an Ikran. The story can be played in single-player or in co-op with a friend.

Best known for their work The Division franchise, Massive Entertainment is developing another big game, Star Wars Outlaws, which was revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023. Ubisoft is currently planning to launch eight big games before April 2024.

Windows Central's take

December is pretty late in the year, but Ubisoft Massive has been working on this game for a very long time, with it originally being planned to launch well before April 2023. I'm looking forward to how it can shake up Ubisoft's usual first-person gameplay formula, and the lush setting certainly looks fantastic.