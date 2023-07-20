Ubisoft plans to release 10 games before April 2024

What you need to know

Ubisoft shared its financial results for fiscal year 2023-24.

The publisher is planning to launch 10 games in the fiscal year.

This lineup includes a wide mixture of titles such as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and one large unknown title.

The roster of games Ubisoft intends to launch in the near future continues to grow.

Ubisoft shared its Q1 fiscal year 2023-24 financial results on Thursday, revealing that the publisher saw net bookings of €267.7 million, or around $297 million USD.

Additional details show that Ubisoft plans to launch 10 games before the end of the fiscal year in April 2024. This is up slightly from earlier in the year, when Ubisoft confirmed that it would be launching eight games in the fiscal year.

That list of games now consists of Assassin's Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Rainbow Six Mobile, The Division Resurgence, Just Dance 24 edition, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, Skull and Bones, The Crew Motorfest, XDefiant, and "another large game."

Assassin's Creed Mirage is slated to arrive on Oct. 12, 2023, while Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is scheduled for Dec. 7, 2023.

When asked by an investor if the impending Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard would lead to additional consolidation within the gaming industry, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said that the transaction seemingly being about to go through was "good news" and that it "showed the value of IPs" around the world.

Windows Central's take

While we don't know what this mystery "large game" is, I don't think it's impossible it's Star Wars Outlaws. That adventure title is currently scheduled for 2024, and if Ubisoft has it tentatively slated for March next year, then it'll make the cutoff, though just barely. But the team might be concerned about possibly delaying, hence not confirming anything for now.



Regardless, this is easily the strongest Ubisoft's pipeline has looked in years, so it'll be interesting to see how it all pans out.