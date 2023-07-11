Silent Hill composer working on new Xbox horror game Stray Souls

What you need to know

Stray Souls is an upcoming psychological horror title from Jukai Studio and Versus Evil.

The haunting indie game pulls inspiration from classic survival horror franchises like Silent Hill and Resident Evil.

Stray Souls will feature new music from famed Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka.

During today’s ID@Xbox Showcase, developer Jukai Studio unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming psychological Xbox horror game Stray Souls. In addition to showcasing compelling narrative moments and nostalgic third-person combat sequences, the team released a brand-new track from Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka, who will partner with Jukai Studio on the music for Stray Souls.

Long-time survival horror fans have applauded legendary soundtracks from Yamaoka, including Silent Hill 2, The Medium, and Shadows of the Damned. Stray Souls pulls notable inspiration from the works of the famed composer, and according to the studio’s director, his inclusion is vital to the project.

“Yamaoka’s work was so integral in creating the tone and mood of Silent Hill, so we’re beyond excited to have him enhance our vision with his legendary soundscapes. There’s really no one quite like him and we are so honored to have him as a creative collaborator!” Artur Łączkowski - Director, Stray Souls

What is Stray Souls?

Stray Souls Xbox Police Car (Image credit: Jukai Studio)

Stray Souls pays homage to transformative Japanese horror games while introducing contemporary enhancements for modern audiences. Enemy encounters, item placement, weather, and moments of paranormal tension are randomized through clever gameplay systems. Jukai Studio hopes this approach will encourage multiple playthroughs while maintaining the crucial element of surprise. To elevate the authentic horror experience, the title will also tap into the power of Unreal Engine 5 and Metahuman technology.

For horror fans, 2023 continues to be a shockingly stacked year. Stray Souls will launch on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation, and PC sometime this fall. If you’re looking for spooky games to play in the meantime, check out our list of the best horror games on Xbox and PC.