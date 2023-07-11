ID@Xbox and IGN showcase: 19 NEW games coming to Xbox

There's invariably an authentic love that glows within indie titles. Being on a smaller scale, nuances of affection shine through the eyes of a gamer on numerous occasions. Like brush strokes on a painting, indie games rely on that artistic perspective to capture the audience.

Indies carry a special place in my soul; when you least suspect it, something new comes around the corner that you never saw coming. Much like my current love affair with Arcade Paradise, many games were shown during the ID@Xbox event that have me excited for the future of indies.

Monolith: Requiem of the Ancients

Genre: Open-world action

Open-world action Release date: 2024

2024 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, & Switch

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, & Switch Game Pass: No

A mysterious world awaits in a battle with dark forces over what the trailer dubs as "The Monolith". Colorful combat mixed with a slightly techno-ancient world, Monolith looks to be right up the alley for players who enjoy the latest entries in the Zelda series.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd

Genre: Rogue-like action brawler

Rogue-like action brawler Release date: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, & Switch

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, & Switch Game Pass: No

Hellboy Web of Wyrd will feature a brand new story written in collaboration with Dark Horse Comics and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola. "In Hellboy Web of Wyrd, when an agent of the B.P.R.D. goes missing, Hellboy is sent to investigate; pulling him into the depths of the Wyrd."

Everspace 2

Genre: Spaceship Shooter

Spaceship Shooter Release date: August 15 (Early Access available now)

August 15 (Early Access available now) Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PS5,

Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PS5, Game Pass: Yes (Xbox & PC)

Taking the opportunity for the ID@Xbox showcase, Everspace 2 gets a final release date of August 15th. The game features crafting and collecting of unique gear types, RPG-lite elements, large scale arcade space battles, and an enormous amount of systems to explore with handcrafted locations.

Everspace 2



Solace State

Genre: Cyberpunk Visual Novel

Cyberpunk Visual Novel Release date: Summer 2023

Summer 2023 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One Game Pass: No

A young hacker Chloe sets out in a fight to find her friend Rebecca and discover the truth behind a biotech conspiracy. A manhunt for a terrorist has locked down the Circan Hill District in the city of Abrax, hack your way to find success.

Sea of Stars

Genre: Turn-based RPG

Turn-based RPG Release date: Aug. 29, 2023

Aug. 29, 2023 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, & Switch

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, & Switch Game Pass: Yes (Xbox & PC)

Combine the powers of the sun and the moon to perform Eclipse Magic in this turn-based RPG that brings gamers back to the rippin' 90s. In a war against The Fleshmancer and his creations, battle your way to overcome the evil of the land.

Sea of Stars



Promising the Sabotage touch in every system, Sea of Stars aims to modernize the classic RPG in terms of turn-based combat, storytelling, exploration and interactions with the environment, while still offering a hearty slice of nostalgia and good old, simple fun.



Worldless

Genre: 2D Action Platformer

2D Action Platformer Release date: Fall 2023

Fall 2023 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC Game Pass: No

Beautiful action turn-based combat meets the 2D platforming genre in Wordless; find a balance between the astral and physical planes as you trade between the two in a journey to find understanding. Coming Fall 2023, will it stand up to a heavy-hitting autumn release schedule? I for one, will be gladly checking this out on release.



You can check out the demo today!

Mythforce

Genre: First-Person Melee Roguelike

First-Person Melee Roguelike Release date: Sept. 12, 2023

Sept. 12, 2023 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, & Switch

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, & Switch Game Pass: No

In what IGN summarized as a roguelike take on Saturday morning cartoons mixed with the combat of Blade and Sorcery comes Myth Force. The style is undoubtedly a callback to the likes of animation in the 80s, channeling the colorizations of He-Man and the Ninja Turtles. I know I'll be screaming, "I have the power," in my co-op sessions.

Mythforce



Blast away Saturday morning like you used to, or maybe your dad used to. Boy am I getting old. Inspired by beloved Saturday morning cartoons, MythForce unites swords & sorcery with gripping 1st-person combat in a new roguelike adventure.



Jackbox Party Pack 10 - Time Jynx and Hypnotorious

Genre: Party Game

Party Game Release date: Fall 2023

Fall 2023 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, & Switch

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, & Switch Game Pass: No

After nine successful ventures, Jack Box Party is returning with number 10. During the ID@Xbox showcase, they highlighted two new games, Time Jynx and Hypnotorious.

Roman Sands RE:Build

Genre: Adventure, RPG, Simulation, Strategy

Adventure, RPG, Simulation, Strategy Release date: PC (Summer 2023), Consoles Winter 2023

PC (Summer 2023), Consoles Winter 2023 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, & Switch

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, & Switch Game Pass: No

In a colossal mashup of genres, including visual novel, adventure, horror, simulations, and more, comes Roman Sands RE:Build. Escape the luxury retreat you washed upon by uncovering your exit before the sun swallows you whole during an ecological disaster. Face more than the sun in a game featuring horror and puzzles galore.

Scarlet Deer Inn

Genre: Action-Adventure Platformer

Action-Adventure Platformer Release date: N/A

N/A Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, & Switch

Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, & Switch Game Pass: No

Explore a world inspire by Slavic folklore after an unexpected tragedy strikes the mother of two children, Eliška. Wonderfully woven in embroidered fabric graphics, every animation was created using a sewing machine before being given life on screen. The only thing protecting you from certain death is your torch.

Rain World: Downpour

Genre: Action-Adventure Platformer

Action-Adventure Platformer Release date: Out Now

Out Now Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, & Switch

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, & Switch Game Pass: No

An expansion to Rain World, Rain World: Downpour comes to consoles. Take control of five new characters with new abilities in this vast, redefined world. Slugcats have adapted to the harsh conditions alongside evolved predators! Survive new environmental conditions, dangers and explore uncharted territory. Return to the unwavering wild in Downpour, where you explore new, harsh lands and survive new predators. As time passed, the slugcat has evolved. With five variants of the species - take advantage of various skills that they possess and explore their own personal tales.

Genre: Roguelike Action

Roguelike Action Release date: August 17, 2023

August 17, 2023 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Switch & Mobile

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Switch & Mobile Game Pass: Yes

Couch co-op is coming to the game that took the world by storm in December of 2021. In what many consider a genre-defining game, get ready to unleash more devastation upon the creatures of the night in the world of Vampire Survivors with a friend on August 17th.

Axiom Verge 2

Genre: Action-Adventure Platformer

Action-Adventure Platformer Release date: Out Now

Out Now Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, & Switch

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, & Switch Game Pass: No

Having released on PC in 2021, Axiom Verge 2 releases today on Xbox.



According to the Steam page, "Indra, the billionaire behind the worldwide Globe 3 conglomerate, heads to Antarctica to investigate the disappearance of her daughter, but ultimately finds herself in an entirely different reality, infected by parasitic machines that both aid and confound her. Where is she? Who is the mysterious person goading her from the other end of the computer terminal?



Explore an alternate Earth-like world, replete with the ruins of an ancient, high-tech civilization. Hack machines. Battle monsters. Use your remote drone to enter the Breach, a parallel but connected reality that is filled with its own dangers. You’ll want to search every inch for the hidden items and upgrades you need to survive."

Axiom Verge 2



You may have played Axiom Verge, or heard it referenced as a benchmark for indie action-exploration games. This long awaited sequel expands on the universe with completely new characters, abilities, and gameplay.



Stray Souls

Genre: Action-adventure

Action-adventure Release date: Fall 2023

Fall 2023 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, & PS4

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, & PS4 Game Pass: No

A terrifying world awaits the player in Stray Souls. Stay your senses in this third-person action-horror game composed by Akira Yamaoka, who worked on Silent Hills, Shadows of the Damned, and The Medium. You'll play as a man named Daniel as he uncovers the mysteries hidden in the city of Aspen Falls. Encounter menacing bosses, crafty puzzles, and people who aren't what they seem. The gameplay is inspired by classic horror combat mixed with souls-like precision.

Birth

Genre: Adventure-Puzzle

Adventure-Puzzle Release date: July 28th, 2023 (Out Now for PC)

July 28th, 2023 (Out Now for PC) Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC Game Pass: No

Birth is an adventure puzzle game about constructing a creature from spare bones & organs found around the city in order to quell your loneliness. Solve physics-based puzzles & discover secrets in lovingly hand-drawn museums, bakeries, bookstores and more.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Genre: Asymmetrical Horror

Asymmetrical Horror Release date: Aug 18, 2023

Aug 18, 2023 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS4, & PS5

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS4, & PS5 Game Pass: Yes (Console and PC)

From the makers of Sackboy, in a game everyone saw coming, Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Take on the role of one of the notorious Slaughter family, or their victims, in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, a third-person asymmetrical horror experience based on the groundbreaking and iconic 1974 horror film. Experience the mad and macabre for yourself in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.



As a victim you must use your wits and stealth to stay out of the Family's reach and find the tools you need to lead to your eventual freedom. Slaughter Family players must seek out, track down, and stop their guests from escaping. Players of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre can finally find out if they have what it takes to survive.

DREAMERS

Genre: Action-adventure

Action-adventure Release date: 2023

2023 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S & Windows PC

Xbox Series X|S & Windows PC Game Pass: No

DREAMERS will lead you on an emotional journey in a story about friendship, exploration, and personal growth. Join the three characters in their adventure through a 3D world with secondary storylines and mini-games, vehicles to upgrade, puzzles to solve, and collaborative split-screen experiences.

Second Wave

Genre: Hero-Based Shooter (Anime Overwatch)

Hero-Based Shooter (Anime Overwatch) Release date: 2024

2024 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, & PS4

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, & PS4 Game Pass: No

Second Wave is a free-to-play online multiplayer hero-based shooter MOBA set in the world of Armantia. Over the years, wars have been fought over a unique resource that has helped the continent advance in both Science and Technology: The Arcane Stone. Throughout these years, certain characters have risen to prominence, either as Heroes or Exiles, fighting a second generation war for the Arcane Stone. Learn the history of Armantia and its destructive past, and take matters into your own hands through various game modes to unlock the hidden mystery behind The Arcane Stone.



Fight in the war of Armantia either alone, or with friends, and compete in numerous modes such as Domination, Core and the Three-Way-Battle.



Second Wave offers a diverse group of characters to choose from, each with unique abilities, backgrounds, and cultures. Whether it's Technological-based, Magic, Ranged, or Melee, players will have the choice to build their team, or squads, in a unique way. By working together, players can mix and match the team "meta", and bring that strategy to the various game modes that Second Wave offers.

Stumble Guys

Genre: Fallguys, but some different letters

Fallguys, but some different letters Release date: N/A

N/A Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC Game Pass: No

"But we have Fall Guys at home."

Having released in 2021 on PC, Stumble Guys bumbles onto the scene. Run, stumble, and fall against up to 32 players and battle through knockout rounds of races, survival elimination, and team play in different maps, levels, and game modes. Survive the fun multiplayer chaos and cross the finish line before your friends to qualify for the next round, earning fun rewards and stars as you continue to play and win in Stumble Guys!

That wraps up the games that were shown at the ID@Xbox event today. Was there anything that caught your attention? There are quite a few I'm personally excited about! Please sound off in the comments below or on our social media pages about which ones tingle you the most.