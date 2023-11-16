Some of the best games of all time have reached a dirt-cheap price on Steam that you CAN'T miss

Looking for some new games to play, but don't have a lot of money? Then there's a sale you need to take advantage of.

Arkane Studios is responsible for some of the best games in gaming history, such as the three Dishonored titles and the 2017 Prey. Right now, there's an Arkane sale on Steam, so players with a Steam Deck or Windows PC can grab some amazing titles (and some of my personal favorites) for just a few dollars. Chief among these discounted games is Dishonored 2, which is usually available for $30. Right now, you can get it for just $3 if you act quickly.

Dishonored 2 | was $30 now $3 at Steam Dishonored 2 is widely acclaimed as one of the best games of all time, refining the stealth and unique combat mechanics of the original. After the nation of Dunwall is usurped, players take on the role of Corvo Attano or his daughter Emily Kaldwin and take back the crown.



Price check: $30 at GOG

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Dishonored 2 is set in a strange world, a few years after the events of the original Dishonored. Players can step into the role of protector Corvo Attano or his daughter Emily Kaldwin. Both have their home stolen from them by the usurping witch Delilah, and it'll take a journey across the island of Serkonos to put things back together.

As part of the often ill-defined "immersive sim" genre, Dishonored 2 allows you to interact with the environment to manipulate foes in fun, unexpected ways. Tools like a crossbow, gun, and sword are just part of the arsenal, as players can also unleash eerie powers to link the fates of goes together, transform into a shadow monster, or summon hordes of rats to devour enemies alive.

Arkane's other games that are on sale are also part of the immersive sim genre, including the original Dishonored, which is down from $20 to $5, and Prey, a science-fiction horror story that's just $3 as opposed to its normal asking price of

It's worth keeping in mind that Arkane Studios, a part of ZeniMax Media (the parent company for Bethesda Softworks) is now an Xbox first-party developer. This means that some of these games are now permanently in Xbox Game Pass, so if you're subscribed, you can download and play Prey or any of the Dishonored games right now.

Even so, it's never a bad idea to directly own a copy of a game, and at these prices, it's worth doing even if you're subscribed to Xbox Game Pass.